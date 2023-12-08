Retrospectively, it's easy to understand which parts of our education have most impacted us. I can't say my college European History 101 class helps me as an entrepreneur, but my seventh-grade typing class continues to serve me well, and the art class I took that same year opened me up to seeing the world in new ways.

But there's one class I never got to take, and it's one I desperately wish had been on offer. I'm talking about education on transitional intelligence. In the past, Americans didn't change jobs much: Half of Americans age 65 and older have stayed with an employer for at least 20 years. Today, the average worker holds 12 jobs throughout their career. Life is far less linear than it used to be, but we have no formal education process to help us navigate the many personal and professional changes we now face. It's as if we've moved from horses to cars but aren't being offered driver's ed.

I say this from experience. In 2007, after more than 20 years of running my boutique hotel com­pany, something shifted. My inspiring calling turned into a dreary job. I'd written my third book, and dreamed more about writing and speaking than I did about being CEO. I'd plow through my day job looking forward to the speech I was giving that night--it felt like I was cheating on my 3,500 employees.

I had no idea how to extricate myself from this situation. It took a major health crisis for me to find the courage and wisdom to not only welcome change into my life, but to master it as well.