Update: XFL co-owner Dany Garcia announced on November 30 that the league's merger with the United States Football League has passed review by the Department of Justice. The kickoff for the joint league's 2024 season is scheduled for March 30, with the XFL's Russ Brandon reportedly serving as CEO.

Phil Collins is on the speakers, and Dany Garcia is lying on a mat in her family gym in Orlando, doing V-ups.

She holds a medicine ball in the air, arms extended over her head and torso, which is angled about 45 degrees off the floor. Her legs also create a 45-degree angle from the floor. "It probably doesn't look like a V," she says. Oh, it does. Her body forms an unbelievably precise V. And she performs 30 of these, flawlessly. She moves on to bent-over lateral raises, three sets of eight reps, and reverse-grip pushdowns. Over the next hour, she executes five other exercises--all this after 20 minutes of muscle rolling. It's Wednesday, and it's shoulder day.

Between sets, there are short pauses. Garcia might use each pause to dance a little, or sing a line along with Collins. "My dancing is unnecessary," she jokes. But the pause is not. It's prescribed; precisely 60 or sometimes as long as 90 seconds, which tick by on her iPhone timer. The pause, Garcia says, has "changed everything."