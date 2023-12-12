A San Francisco software startup hawking the stuff of ashrams seemed pretty far out in 2012. Over a decade later, guided meditation com­pany Calm has expanded its app's offerings to sleep-inducing stories, mental health products, and soothing music. The app has been downloaded by more than 150 million people, and Calm Business--the company's fastest-expanding product--is now used by 10 million employees of 3,500 firms. We asked co-founder Michael Acton Smith how he finds flow, tunes out, and--you know--stays calm.

You weren't a lifelong student of meditation before starting Calm. How did it become personal for you?

There was a time I didn't fully understand meditation or mindfulness. My previous startup, Mind Candy, which made Moshi Monsters, was growing like crazy for years. We were the hottest London startup; everyone thought we were the next Disney. Inside, it was starting to lag. I could feel it; I'd wake up at 4 a.m. in a cold sweat. We'd end up doing layoffs--five rounds of layoffs--which are pretty much the hardest thing you have to do as an entrepreneur. When you run a company, your identity is entwined with it, and you have responsibility for so many people.

I was not doing great. I was fried and burned out, not sleeping, not ­looking after myself. My good friend Alex Tew, who'd been meditating since he was a teenager, introduced me to it. A light bulb went on in my head that this wasn't about ­incense or counterculture or religion. It was neuroscience, a way to rewire the human brain. We both felt if we could simplify this ancient practice and make it more accessible, we could bring it to the masses.

Talking about mental health wasn't very mainstream then either.