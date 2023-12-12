Michael Mohr Grew Up Watching Movies in His Cousin’s Basement With Seth Rogen. Now They Run a Thriving Cannabis Brand

In 2018, the year Canada legalized recreational weed, the cannabis company known as Houseplant joined forces with the Ontario-based corporation Canopy Growth and went on to scoop up more than 1 percent of the Canadian market. But setting up shop in America, where state laws vary and often clash with federal statute, called for a different approach. So Houseplant turned to producing home goods designed specifically for cannabis connoisseurs.
It's "our Trojan horse," says co-founder and CEO Michael Mohr, 39, referring to an array of nearly three dozen marijuana-related products ranging from lighters and ashtrays to rolling papers and an all-in-one polished concrete rolling tray--brand extensions intended to build affinity for the Houseplant trademark. At the same time, the company is pursuing cannabis sales in the U.S. through partnerships like one it established with THC Design, a California farm known for its "premium" flower.
Now based in Los Angeles, Houseplant was launched by a trio of founders that also includes Mohr's cousin Evan Goldberg, 41, and, most visibly, Seth Rogen, the actor and filmmaker known for, as Mohr puts it, "a very public appreciation of cannabis."
Rogen's role, however, isn't limited to promoting the brand and sampling product. His self-described "profound admiration for ashtrays" inspired him to design stoneware pieces priced from $58 to $130, as well as a soy wax candle ($150) and ceramic vases (starting at $375).
Editor's Note: This article is part of a series delving into the back-of-the-napkin calculations behind starting companies with celebrities.
