In 2020, Kate Foster had just sold her startup, the product review site SwearBy, when a friend suggested she talk to Scarlett Johansson, who was looking for a partner to help launch a skin care company.
Foster, 46, was reluctant to jump right back into the fray. "Startup life is all-consuming," she says, and she wasn't interested in being the workhorse behind a celebrity's vanity project.
Curiosity, however, eventually won out. The longtime fashion and beauty executive took the meeting and quickly learned that the Oscar-nominated actress wanted to build a company on more than just her own image. Together, they agreed to share starring roles as co-founders of the Outset, which made its debut in 2022.
A year later, the New York City-based maker of "consciously clean" beauty products reports that it is on track to double its undisclosed annual sales, with nine products in more than 300 outlets across the U.S., including 268 Sephora stores as well as Goop, Heyday, Nordstrom, and numerous luxury spas and boutiques.
Editor's Note: This article is part of a series delving into the back-of-the-napkin calculations behind starting companies with celebrities.
More in Almost Famous:
When Scarlett Johansson Wanted to Launch a Skin Care Company, She Didn’t Settle for Just Any Co-Founder
After Learning Tennis Great Venus Williams Was Her Company’s No. 1 Fan, Stephanie Morimoto Put Her Branding Dreams Into Hyper Drive
Michael Mohr Grew Up Watching Movies in His Cousin’s Basement With Seth Rogen. Now They Run a Thriving Cannabis Brand
When His Marriage to Actress Zooey Deschanel Broke Up, It Wasn’t the End of Their Thriving Farmstand Business--It Was a New Beginning
Stacey Abrams Was an Entrepreneur Before She Became a Nationally Known Voting Rights Advocate. Meet Her Running Mate