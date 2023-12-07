When Walter Driver co-founded the mobile gaming company Scopely in 2011, he never thought that one day it would have more than 100 million monthly players. As it approached that milestone, its wildly popular games like Marvel Strike Force and Yahtzee With Buddies also caught the attention of the Saudi ­government-backed esports company Savvy Games. In July 2023, Savvy acquired the Los Angeles-­based Scopely for $4.9 billion, making it one of the largest gaming deals ever. We spoke to Driver about growth through acqui­si­tion, and how to negotiate a multibillion-­dollar deal. --As told to Kevin J. Ryan

"The discussions with Savvy Games started organically, as we were introduced by mutual friends. While we weren't actively looking to sell, we were always looking for oppor­tu­nities to expand our potential. No matter how much talent you have inside your company, there's always more talent outside of it, which is why Scopely has done nine acquisitions. Savvy Games has huge ambitions and a significant amount of capital that can help us with future M&A. It wanted to challenge us to think bigger and longer-term.