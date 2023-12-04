Caroline Vanderlip got sick of all the garbage that piles up on the streets of New York City on trash night. Then she got curious, and discovered that it gets trucked hours away because the nearby landfills are full. "It felt like a cascading issue," she says. "One that, if you didn't start to address, would run away from you."

So in 2020, Vanderlip, who had previously founded and exited media and edtech firms, launched Re:Dish, a reusable dishware company with the aim of putting a dent in the nine million tons of waste produced by single-use food items in the U.S. each year.

Plenty of companies make reusable wares. Re:Dish also built the infrastructure to support circular­ity. The startup collects the products after use and trucks them to its Brooklyn facility, where it washes them in a highly auto­mated machine, and then redistributes them--up to 75,000 items each day. The company's clients, which include K-12 schools and corporate offices such as Barclays, pass out the reusable trays, cups, and bowls in their cafeterias and set up bins for diners to return them. Re:Dish charges per item used and tracks each via barcode. The cost is comparable with that of single-use containers, and Re:Dish's clients advance their ESG progress in the process.

Vanderlip, 68, says her operation helped avoid the use of more than one million single-use containers in 2023, thereby diverting 65,000 pounds of trash from landfills. By her estimation, that has prevented over 166,000 kilograms of carbon emissions. "Reuse needs scale to have a real impact," she says. "We'll be able to deliver not a hundred dishes at a time, but hundreds of thousands."

This year, Re:Dish decided to expand its business line and, in the process, take its impact a step further, by washing wares for other reusable product companies. DeliverZero, an NYC startup that partners with restaurants to deliver meals in reusable packaging, sends its reusables to Re:Dish's facility each day to be sanitized. "The infrastructure they're building is essential to this industry," says DeliverZero co-founder ­Lauren Sweeney. "They're proving the environmental and economic feasibility of reuse."

Re:Dish and its 32 employees are just getting started. Vanderlip projects revenue of $6 million for 2024, given deals in the works with hospitals, universities, and sports arenas. "I saw a business opportunity that could also really deliver on a mission," says Vanderlip. "I figured I had one more com­pany in me, and I wanted to do something that would have a lasting impact."

