Veteran entrepreneur Lara Hodgson says her longtime business partner, Stacey Abrams, the Georgia politician and nationally known voting rights activist, has performed an essential role in their assorted ventures--by getting her to slow down.
"If we're trying to solve something, I'm running 100 miles an hour and she's the one saying, 'Time out. I don't think that's the best approach,' " says Hodgson, president and CEO of Atlanta-based Now, the B2B invoice acceleration company she co-founded with Abrams in 2010. "She complements me in a really helpful way."
Case in point: Back in 2007, the duo launched Nourish, a beverage company specializing in formula-ready baby bottles of water, which the retail giant Kroger wanted to try out with a 60-store test. Hodgson was instantly psyched and ready to roll. But, she recalls, "Stacey said, 'Hold on, let's think about this.' "
After weighing the risks of a high-profile flop, they decided to start out with smaller customers to get the hang of things before scaling their operations. "Fast-forward a few years," Hodgson says. "I now find myself being much more metacognitive and telling the team to step back and respond thoughtfully rather than react."
Editor's Note: This article is part of a series delving into the back-of-the-napkin calculations behind starting companies with celebrities.
More in Almost Famous:
When Scarlett Johansson Wanted to Launch a Skin Care Company, She Didn’t Settle for Just Any Co-Founder
After Learning Tennis Great Venus Williams Was Her Company’s No. 1 Fan, Stephanie Morimoto Put Her Branding Dreams Into Hyper Drive
Michael Mohr Grew Up Watching Movies in His Cousin’s Basement With Seth Rogen. Now They Run a Thriving Cannabis Brand
When His Marriage to Actress Zooey Deschanel Broke Up, It Wasn’t the End of Their Thriving Farmstand Business--It Was a New Beginning
Stacey Abrams Was an Entrepreneur Before She Became a Nationally Known Voting Rights Advocate. Meet Her Running Mate