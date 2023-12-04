Julie isn't selling anything new. The emergency contraceptive levonorgestrel has been FDA-approved for over-the-counter use since 2006. But the women's health brand is taking a new approach, based on a one-to-one donation program that's been integral to the company's business plan since its September 2022 launch. The plan, says co-founder and CEO Amanda E/J Morrison, is to become a force for women's health care--no small ambition in such a polarized political environment.

After co-founding the women-of-color-focused beauty brand Mented Cosmetics in 2016, Morrison, 38, knew that she wanted her next company to be more mission-driven. With co-founders Julie Schott, 35, and Brian Bordainick, 38--who together started the pimple patch brand Starface in 2019--she asked: "How can we use the power of narrative to help reshape women's health? What are some real health care outcomes we can change?"

The answer: by selling an emergency contraceptive tablet, Julie, to a Gen-Z audience with frank marketing and a 1:1 donation program. Julie for All has so far distri­buted some 500,000 packs of emergency contraception through a network of 70 on-the-ground nonprofits, including the National Alliance to End Sexual Violence, according to Talia Berger, Julie's head of impact. "We wanted to create a real impact," Berger says, "and not have this be an exercise of taking some trucks across the country and dumping Julie in random places and saying, 'There--we did it.' "

Instead, the New York City-based brand has become a reproductive rights activist in the face of abortion bans and increasingly restricted access to birth control. When Iowa attorney general Brenna Bird paused the state's emergency contraception reimbursement policy for sexual assault victims in April 2023, Julie enlisted nonprofit partners and held a town hall to understand how it could improve access to emergency contraception in light of the politics.

In the U.S., 19 million women live in contraceptive deserts--regions that lack accessible, publicly funded contraception--according to the nonprofit Power to Decide. Through the reach of her product, available in more than 11,000 stores, Morrison aims to make emergency contraception available for the people who need it most. The model is working, with retail sales set to increase nearly 200 percent in 2023. "This is," she says, "where reality meets optimism."

