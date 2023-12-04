In 2020, Julie Uhrman helped launch Angel City Football Club, a National Women's Soccer League team in L.A., with a mission to bake community service into the business model. The charitable ethos came from another ACFC co-founder, actress and activist Natalie Portman, who, along with the club's third co-founder, venture capitalist Kara Nortman, brought in Uhrman as president to execute the strategy. But how to reconcile altruism and profits? "I'd never been part of a for-profit organization where mission was at its core," says Uhrman, 49, who had come from the gaming world.

So she went on a Zoom listening tour with more than 50 community organizations and local charities, facilitated by Renata Simril, CEO of LA84, a nonprofit that seeks to make sports more accessible to underserved youth in Southern California. On the call, Uhrman says, she began to "understand what their needs were--whether it was food, transportation, sports bras, or access to coaches."

It was ACFC's head of revenue, Jess Smith, who devised the strategy to ­address those needs. The club would ear­mark 10 percent of sponsorship dollars for local nonprofits. Genius: Brands would flock to the club to get in on the wholesome publicity, and maybe they'd even be a little softer in contract negotiations knowing part of their spend was going back into the community with their name attached.

The play worked. The club has solidified $55 million in sponsorship deals through 2025, and has already allocated $2.3 million to various community organizations. DoorDash, for instance, which owns the marquee position on ACFC's jerseys, partnered with the All Peoples Community Center and the Los Angeles LGBT Center to deliver more than one million meals to people in need across greater Los Angeles since 2021.

Thanks in part to ACFC's star-studded list of investors--including Jennifer Garner, Serena Williams, and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian--the organization is a financial juggernaut, accounting for almost 39 percent of the 12-team league's revenue in 2022.

All of which makes ACFC an outlier in pro sports. Simril, who used to run community affairs for the Los Angeles Dodgers, explains that on most teams that department is the smallest, with the smallest budget. "It's just the nature of it," Simril says. "Professional sports teams aren't charities--they're businesses."

Angel City is out to change that notion, however. It's what Uhrman calls an "organization where mission and capital co-exist."

