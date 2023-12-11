Serial entrepreneur Ben Casnocha has long been interested in meditation's potential to reduce stress. But in 2012, he delved into it seriously--really seriously--through silent meditation retreats. He says the intensity of these retreats, and their connection to nature, has been vital to his ability to recharge, find clarity, and succeed as co-founder and partner of the San Francisco-based early-stage VC firm Village Global. --As told to Sara Deeter

"When I went on my first silent meditation retreat, in 2012, I was motivated by the promise of stress relief. I was working hard, stressed out, and had read about the therapeutic benefits.

The Vipassana retreat I went on was intense--10 hours of sitting meditation per day, for 10 days. No speaking, reading, or writing. No meals after noon. The bell for the day's first sitting rings at 4:30 a.m., and if you try to skip it, a staff member comes into your room and pulls the sheets off you. It really is, as someone told me afterward, Buddha boot camp.

When I turned on my phone after the retreat, I was uninterested in the apps I had found so addictive. I also learned to notice physical signs of stress--shallow breathing, a rapid heartbeat. So much happens in our lives that we don't notice, and I felt more equipped after that first retreat to notice my body's signals.

I'd meditated before, but when it's 10 or 20 minutes in a busy day, you're just trying to breathe and anchor yourself. You're not going to get the profound insights you have when you're not only meditating, but also off the grid, in nature, living a simpler life. I saw this in 2016, when I was uncertain about the launch strategy for Village Global: I went on a retreat, and came back with significant clarity on the path forward.

I've done almost 50 days of silent retreats at this point. Today, when I'm in a meeting or trying to listen better, I hold my hands where they rest during sitting meditation. I have so much physical memory associated with that position that it instantly calls to mind a mental state that's conducive to clear thinking."

