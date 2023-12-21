While some founders dread the rigmarole of raising money, for Emma Bates, it's all a game. The co-founder and CEO of Diem, a New York City-based knowledge-sharing app, has raised $3.7 million, alongside co-founder Divia Singh, since launching in 2020. "Pitching a company in the context of trying to close investors as quickly as possible is like playing chess," Bates says. "It's really fun." --As told to Sarah Lynch

1. June 2020

Techstars New York City ­Accelerator

$120,000

Diem's first funding paid salaries for its co-founders, an outsourced engineer, and two interns, one of whom became a full-time employee. Through this experience, Bates learned the importance of projecting confidence when pitching. "If you're doubting yourself, why would someone invest money in you?" she asks.

2. December 2020-June 2022

Angels, Friends and Family

$250,000

As you build a robust pipeline of potential VC funds, build your network of potential angels as well, Bates says. Through this network, Diem amassed six figures of funding to buoy operations. These investors offer other skills, too, she says: "I could send them a quick email and be like, 'Hey, what do you think we should do here?' "

3. March 2021

Acrew Capital

$200,000

Pitch investors you're less keen on first, Bates says: "You'll catch a lot of questions you didn't expect." After dozens of pitches, the co-founders secured $200,000 from Acrew Capital for their pre-seed round, and $300,000 from other investors, to increase their engineering budget and hire a content director and head of community.

4. June 2022

Stellation Capital

$1.5 million

Bates knew, thanks to mutual connections, that Stellation Capital founder Peter A. Boyce II was particularly interested in hearing about the vision behind com­panies. So instead of a formal pitch, she connected with him over lunch. "You're building potentially a 10-year relationship with someone," she says. "It's really about knowing whom you're talking to."

5. June 2022