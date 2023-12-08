I had just come offstage at the Inc. 5000 Conference with Deepak Chopra, and we were sitting in my suite with a few audio producers--arranging microphones, plugging wires into sockets, taking sound levels--to record an episode of Inc. Uncensored, one of our podcasts, in which my co-host, executive editor Diana Ransom, and I try to get to the sticky, more complicated, less-talked-about stuff behind the often polished success stories startups tell. Earlier, we had finished taping with Alli Webb, founder of Drybar and now Squeeze, and shortly I'd be returning to the stage to continue celebrating the fastest-­growing private companies in America.

I was there with nearly my entire staff, and we were connecting with new Inc. Masters members for our annual retreat in Baja California Sur, Mexico, hearing stories from founders we'd like to cover in our magazine and on Inc.com, sharing inspiration from the likes of Janice Bryant Howroyd, Jennifer Garner, and Daniel Lubetzky, and introducing our attendees to sponsors, like Capital One Business and Insperity, that could be a help to them on their entrepreneurial journeys.

We were doing good business.

But were we Best in Business?

That's also a sticky, more complicated, less-talked-about thing. How do you determine who is truly the best in business, with so many different ways to arrive at what best actually means? The Inc. 5000 calculates one type of best--pure revenue growth. Our Best Workplaces awards another--a company's treatment of and support for its people. But being Best in Business--with capital B's to indicate those recognized with a 2023 Inc. Best in Business Award--requires a different calculus, as you'll see here.

How does one person, one company, make a positive impact? Not with a brand-new whirligig. Not by showering bonus dollars to be spent on a vacation or a widescreen TV. Not even by showering investors with a fat return. Which isn't to say that any of that is bad. But being Best in Business is less about business per se and more about the heart a business has--the heart its team has, the heart its leadership has, the heart of people like you.

It takes a special skill and a deep passion to harness the oft-discussed ripple effects of entrepreneurship and amplify the crests of those ripples into something of a wave that lifts others, whether or not they're your customers.

That means creating a foundation to reach one billion people around the world, as Deepak Chopra has done, not just writing his 93rd or 94th book and another bestseller. That means donating 10 percent of your women's professional soccer sponsor dollars to local causes, as the Angel City Football Club is doing out in L.A. It means really impacting the long arc of a life--or many hundreds of lives--by building and endowing a private school for those who'd otherwise never see a quality education, as the Connor Group has in its community in Dayton, Ohio.

Inc. at its core exists to support the American entrepreneur, through recognition, with lists like the Inc. 5000, and education, with the stories we tell that inspire others to step out of the corporate world to make some ripples of their own. I think we're good at all that. But, man, whether it's a 77-year-old doctor and best-selling author or a brand-new sports team or Larry Connor and his partners, sometimes the tables turn and it's all of you who school us. You're the best.

EXPLORE MORE Best in Business COMPANIES