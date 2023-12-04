Jamie Siminoff can't contain himself. The 47-year-old founder of doorbell-cum-home-security company Ring leans over the edge of the caramel leather sofa on his chartered private jet, like an excited child in the window seat. "There's the river," he says, craning his neck to spot a prize piece of land he owns 20,000 feet below. "The farm is going to be right over there now!"
We're flying over the patchwork fields of northeastern Missouri, far from his homes in Los Angeles, Nantucket, and Aspen, Colorado. Siminoff's 75-acre spread lies just outside La Belle, Missouri, a farm town of around 650 people whose population, like its primary industry, has been slowly dwindling for 100 years.
Siminoff, who sold Ring to Amazon in 2018 but didn't leave the tech behemoth until this past summer, first visited La Belle about four years ago to follow up on an investment he made as a guest Shark on Shark Tank. Since then his interest in the town has morphed from curiosity to a passion that has led him to make La Belle his part-time home as he's tried to inject new social and economic life into the area.