Like a lot of first-time entrepreneurs during the early days of the internet in the 1990s, Sam Yagan started his first company out of his college dorm room, alongside his friends, Max Krohn, Chris Coyne, and Eli Bolotin. The four math majors didn't understand why no one had bothered to put their Cliff Notes online yet. SparkNotes, a website of study guides, was born out of that insight, and within seven months, the co-founders started fielding acquisition offers. In less than a year, Yagan went from a college kid with a job paying $4,000 a semester to a dot-com-era millionaire after sealing a deal to sell his startup. Then, just as quickly, the stock price of their new parent company plummeted, and SparkNotes was back on the market. Its co-founders didn't even make an offer -- even though they could easily afford to. Twenty-five years later, Yagan, a serial entrepreneur who now works as a venture capitalist in Chicago, explains why that decision remains the biggest regret of his career, and how he's turned his dot-com saga into a valuable lesson for the entrepreneurs he backs. --As told to Ali Donaldson

"The biggest mistake of my career was not buying back SparkNotes when my co-founders and I had the chance. We incorporated the company in March 1999 and sold it to this internet com­pany, iTurf, for $30 million -- about half in cash and half to be paid out over time. The deal closed in February 2000, about six weeks ­before the dot-com bubble burst. About a year later, iTurf was almost bankrupt and still owed us $13 million, so we negotiated an agreement to sell off SparkNotes and split the proceeds 50-50 with iTurf. Barnes & Noble offered $3.5 million -- about 5¢ on the dollar. We could have owned the whole business if we had just come up with $1.75 million to buy out iTurf's share.

"When I reflect back, I was so confused and distracted by the stock market crash that I didn't fully appreciate that the internet was a transformational thing that was here to stay. We would have had to do hard things -- like fire people -- but we could have hunkered down. And if we'd still had SparkNotes, we would have been able to launch ­OkCupid to millions of people. Imagine being able to go on the SparkNotes website and just tell users, 'Hey, we're launching this new dating service.' In fact, we would have called it SparkMatch.