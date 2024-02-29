As a teen in Nashville, Mark Daniel routinely skipped going to parties, choosing to stay home and design computer apps while dreaming of starting his own business. So, in 2013, when he was selected for the $100,000 Thiel Fellowship--and the chance to "build new things instead of sitting in a classroom"--he dropped out of Babson College and moved to San Fran­cisco. There, he founded multiple tech startups. Though they fizzled, they helped Daniel and friend Benjamin Milstein connect with hedge fund founder and current New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, who tasked them with running ­Digital, a $100 million investment firm that would fund entrepreneurs with bold ideas in the web3/metaverse space. Here's how Daniel finds digital diamonds in the rough. --As told to ­Ben Sherry

"I'm always looking for individuals who can see the fourth dimension, as well as survive and thrive in inhospitable environments. They're the people who can deliver a product experience previously thought so unfathomable, unfeasible, or unprofit­able that it makes consumers feel like they're flying. If your product doesn't have that quality, it's probably not transformative. We always ask ourselves, 'If we weren't running the firm, would we be begging this founder for a job?' If the answer is no, we don't make the investment.

"Cash grabs that take advantage of a trend don't last long, but big ideas with durable, noncyclical use cases remain. ­Every four or five years, there's a Cambrian explosion of new ideas, and only one or two of those ideas end up working. You have to accept that you're going to lose money on the vast majority of them.