As a teen in Nashville, Mark Daniel routinely skipped going to parties, choosing to stay home and design computer apps while dreaming of starting his own business. So, in 2013, when he was selected for the $100,000 Thiel Fellowship--and the chance to "build new things instead of sitting in a classroom"--he dropped out of Babson College and moved to San Francisco. There, he founded multiple tech startups. Though they fizzled, they helped Daniel and friend Benjamin Milstein connect with hedge fund founder and current New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, who tasked them with running Digital, a $100 million investment firm that would fund entrepreneurs with bold ideas in the web3/metaverse space. Here's how Daniel finds digital diamonds in the rough. --As told to Ben Sherry
"I'm always looking for individuals who can see the fourth dimension, as well as survive and thrive in inhospitable environments. They're the people who can deliver a product experience previously thought so unfathomable, unfeasible, or unprofitable that it makes consumers feel like they're flying. If your product doesn't have that quality, it's probably not transformative. We always ask ourselves, 'If we weren't running the firm, would we be begging this founder for a job?' If the answer is no, we don't make the investment.
"Cash grabs that take advantage of a trend don't last long, but big ideas with durable, noncyclical use cases remain. Every four or five years, there's a Cambrian explosion of new ideas, and only one or two of those ideas end up working. You have to accept that you're going to lose money on the vast majority of them.
"When we're making investment decisions, we run all kinds of empirical tests and go deep with our founders, but at the end of the day, it's all about that jetpack experience. Momento, one of our portfolio companies, tracks users' attendance at live sports games and leverages that data to create a scrapbook of digital tickets. I'm not a sports fan, but for someone else, getting a beautiful visualization of the history of their relationship with their favorite team can be really meaningful. If you can deliver delight to people in an organic and exciting way, it will receive adoption."