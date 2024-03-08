"Candace Nelson, founder of the world's first cupcake bakery, Sprinkles Cupcakes!" That was my introduction on more than 100 episodes of Food Network's Cupcake Wars. It's how the world came to know me -- Mrs. Sprinkles. The Cupcake Queen. By co-founding Sprinkles, starring in both Cupcake Wars and Netflix's Sugar Rush, and authoring a New York Times best-selling baking book, I had intentionally and inextricably linked my personal brand -- the image I cultivated, the ethos I stood for -- with the world of baked delights. I relished my status as a baking celebrity. But over time, the sweetness started to fade.

In 2012, after nearly a decade of building Sprinkles, my husband and I sold a majority stake of the com­pany to a private equity firm. We were excited to pursue new opportunities, but while my husband quickly embraced the freedom of his new chapter, I faced a unique challenge with mine. The loyal audience I had cultivated was tightly linked to my identity as a baker and integral to my personal brand, and managing its expectations started to weigh heavily on me. I yearned to share my growing identity as an entrepreneur, to mentor other businesswomen, to be recognized as more than just Mrs. Sprinkles. But that was not what my followers had signed up for.

As I shared my latest ventures -- from my newly launched pizza concept to the small-business columns I penned for The Wall Street Journal -- on Instagram and in my newsletter, I was met with an eerie quiet. It felt like an audience awaiting a new season of their favorite show that never arrives.

So, I reverted to my old identity. I shared new recipes. Posted kitchen snapshots. But I was just going through the motions, and a sense of hollowness quickly crept in. I had defied external expectations once before, choosing pastry school over business school -- a decision that culminated in the success of Sprinkles. Yet here I was, many years later, allowing others' expectations to dictate my path. This irony hit hard, and I resolved to show up authentically.