Sheila Johnson is America's first Black female billionaire. She's lived multiple entrepreneurial journeys, from co-founding BET in 1980 to creating her luxury resort management company in 2005. She's since purchased an ownership stake in the Washington Mystics franchise--of which she is president and managing partner--as well as stakes in two other WNBA teams and a golf resort. A refrain running through her career: Since childhood, she's found grounding in her deep passion for classical music and the arts. She's executive produced multiple films and is the author of a new memoir, Walk Through Fire, which details her struggles in business, with institutional racism, and in relationships. More multifaceted than ever at 75, Johnson has emerged from the flames intact--and with ample wisdom to share.

1. Set an example

It's important that my communication skills are solid, so my executive teams understand what my goals are, what my dreams are, and what my vulnerabilities are. Vulner­ability isn't a bad thing; it shows that you are open and honest. Just remember to let them be vulnerable too.

2. Study yourself

I would have told my younger self to take time to learn who I really am. I don't think I really knew myself the way I do now. The more I've gotten to know myself, the stronger I've been able to be when facing any obstacle in life and business.