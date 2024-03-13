There was always going to be backlash to the pandemic years of isolation and online shopping. It's now taking shape offline, with vastly different ideas of what modern retail should be. In recent years, we've seen Barbie-themed cafés, mini Ikea stores, and unexpected retail collabs à la Crocs and Taco Bell.
The funhouse approach, when unusual staging captured by social media creates buzz, is drawing potential customers to visit -- IRL -- a growing number of unique stores that mix it up and defy expectations. Not that the retail landscape is expanding: American malls have been in decline for decades, while it was projected that U.S. e-commerce sales would reach more than $1 trillion last year, according to FTI Consulting's 2023 Online Retail Report. But rather than cramming everything under one roof, innovative brick-and-mortar vendors -- like a pop-up that stays up -- offer a shopping experience you'll never find online.
"The power that physical retail will always have over online-only is the ability to connect with all of your senses," says Madelynn Ringo, 34, founder of Brooklyn-based Ringo Studio, an architectural design shop that specializes in creating retail environments that spark curiosity. Before branching out on her own, Ringo was a senior retail designer for the beauty brand Glossier. "It's the lighting, smell, and taste," she adds. "It's the music in the space, the way that the flooring material changes beneath your feet so it has a tactile effect." Need more examples? Here are three, pulled straight from Ringo's portfolio.