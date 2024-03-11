After more than three decades, Don Vultaggio, 72, is still excited to go to work every morning at the Woodbury, New York, headquarters of AriZona Beverages, which he co-founded in 1992.
Today, the company reportedly brings in $3 billion in annual revenue, and Vultaggio attributes part of his ability to stay in the game to the approximately 14,000-square-foot workshop that's in the building's basement. The workshop's eight full-time employees--often alongside Vultaggio himself--produce whimsical furniture and creative projects for both the headquarters and AriZona's New Jersey bottling facility.
"When I get frustrated, I come down here," he says. "It's like when you go to the gym and work out after a tough day." Vultaggio--who runs AriZona Beverages with his sons--has weathered ups and downs over the years, including parting ways with his co-founder in the mid-2000s, and more recently, slashing production costs to keep the price of the company's 23-ounce AriZona Iced Tea cans at 99¢ despite inflation.
Whether he's cutting stained glass for light fixtures or lending a hand on a woodworking project, Vultaggio finds plenty of inspiration among the space's many tools and machines. "You work with your hands, create something, and then see it," he says. "I think all corporate offices should have a workshop in the basement."