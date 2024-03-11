After more than three decades, Don Vultaggio, 72, is still excited to go to work ­every morning at the Woodbury, New York, headquarters of AriZona Bever­ages, which he co-founded in 1992.

Today, the company reportedly brings in $3 billion in annual revenue, and Vul­taggio attributes part of his ability to stay in the game to the approximately 14,000-square-foot workshop that's in the building's basement. The workshop's eight full-time employees--often alongside Vultaggio himself--produce whim­sical furniture and creative projects for both the headquarters and AriZona's New Jersey bottling facility.

"When I get frustrated, I come down here," he says. "It's like when you go to the gym and work out after a tough day." Vultaggio--who runs AriZona Beverages with his sons--has weathered ups and downs over the years, including parting ways with his co-founder in the mid-2000s, and more recently, slashing production costs to keep the price of the company's 23-ounce AriZona Iced Tea cans at 99¢ despite infla­tion.