"I grew up taking Korean half baths, but I never made them a consistent part of my routine until I started Peach & Lily in 2012. It has this unique effect of being both relaxing and energizing. Also, it's easy to do--you just need water, your bathtub, and the right temperature. --As told to Melissa Angell
"You fill up your bathtub with water that's a little bit warmer than your body temperature, around 100 to 104 degrees, and immerse your body from the bellybutton down. From the bellybutton up, you're not in the water at all. You also keep your arms out of the water.
"When I do the Korean half bath, it's a moment to organize my thoughts so that I have the mental headspace to let the creative juices flow. I do it either in the morning or in the evening a few times a week for 20 minutes at a time. In terms of the benefits, it boosts my circulation and helps me relieve stress and achy muscles. When I get out, I feel very invigorated without the caffeine crash.
"Today the business looks very different from when we launched, but I still do the Korean half bath. Our company has grown really rapidly--we closed in on $100 million in net sales in 2023. I also had a baby last year and I have a toddler. To keep pace with the fast-growing business and two little ones at home, I turn to the half bath as a way to go slow to go fast."
Why It Works
An October 2022 study conducted by researchers in Japan found that half-body bathing was, indeed, associated with significant increases in blood flow--and that's why it can help you feel your best. Strong circulation is a staple of cardiovascular health and is important since it helps move oxygen and nutrients throughout the body, according to the nonprofit academic medical center Cleveland Clinic.