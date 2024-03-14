"I grew up taking Korean half baths, but I never made them a consistent part of my routine until I started Peach & Lily in 2012. It has this unique ­effect of being both relaxing and energizing. Also, it's easy to do--you just need water, your bathtub, and the right temperature. --As told to Melissa Angell

"You fill up your bathtub with water that's a little bit warmer than your body temperature, around 100 to 104 degrees, and immerse your body from the belly­button down. From the bellybutton up, you're not in the water at all. You also keep your arms out of the water.

"When I do the Korean half bath, it's a moment to organize my thoughts so that I have the mental headspace to let the creative juices flow. I do it either in the morning or in the evening a few times a week for 20 minutes at a time. In terms of the benefits, it boosts my circulation and helps me relieve stress and achy muscles. When I get out, I feel very invigorated without the caffeine crash.

"Today the business looks very different from when we launched, but I still do the Korean half bath. Our company has grown really rapidly--we closed in on $100 million in net sales in 2023. I also had a baby last year and I have a toddler. To keep pace with the fast-growing business and two little ones at home, I turn to the half bath as a way to go slow to go fast."

Why It Works