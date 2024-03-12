Michael Tennant, founder of the creative studio Curiosity Lab, believes empathy can help people better connect, communicate, and collaborate -- and he's taught teams at Bumble, NASA, and Stanford how to do just that. In his recent book, The Power of Empathy, he shares practices that leaders can follow to build their EQ and boost employee engagement. Here's where you can start.

Tune into your emotions to strengthen your emotional awareness.

Feeling anxious? Fatigued? When you're more in tune with your emotions, you're also more in tune with how others feel. That means you can listen more intently rather than doing all the talking yourself. Tennant says: "Recognizing how the ego shows up ­allows us to realize when we're not creating space for the voices around us."

Don't hide from ­conflict within your team.

Avoiding conflict, Tennant says, is "sort of operating within a blunted spectrum of human interaction." Healthy relationships have elasticity: You can disagree but still ­recover. It's through disagreement and challenging under­lying assumptions that people develop an understanding of one another's point of view -- and that leads to innovative thinking, adds Tennant.

Get comfortable feeling uncomfortable.

