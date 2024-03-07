Samantha Coxe decided to get serious about flossing after a particularly gruesome -- and long overdue -- dentist visit revealed she had 12 cavities. She started searching for something that would make flossing faster, but when she Googled "electric flosser," nothing came up. So she decided to make her own. After raising $2 million from friends and family, she left her corporate law job in 2021 to grow her ­startup, Flaus. In its first year, Flaus sold 14,000 units and hit more than $1 million in revenue. But before that could happen, she had to ­invent its marquee product -- a process that took two years, multiple focus groups, and 250 prototypes.

Here's what worked.

1. The flosser's snap-on head is designed to be removed easily with one hand. Flaus tested prototypes with cus­tomers with severe arthritis and prosthetics to improve its accessibility.

2. The patented curvature of the flosser's neck is the result of hundreds of 3-D-­printed prototypes, tested through extensive customer ­research to create what Coxe believes is nearly "universally" suitable for all users.

3. A single on/off button and Braille packaging make the product accessible to the sight-impaired -- a number of whom reached out during Flaus's Indiegogo campaign, seeking more accommodating dental care.