While Kate McLeod left her life as a pastry chef behind to found her eponymous skin care brand -- which is known for its solid cocoa-butter-based lotion bars -- she soon realized that some tricks of the trade were worth holding onto. --As told to Rebecca Deczynski

"The process of making the Body Stone lotion bar isn't too dis­similar from making a fine chocolate truffle. I initially made the bars myself, but that became unsus­tain­able. While prepping for launch, I made more than 5,000 of them in a few weeks.

"Looking for help, I posted on ­Indeed, and we had some great people come in, but they weren't comfortable with what they were doing. You have to know what batter feels like against a spatula.

"Around that time, I met this guy at the gym who turned out to be Daniel Sklaar, the founder of the chocolate com­pany Fine & Raw. I told him about my problem. And he said, 'Kate, what did you tell me about your product? It's like food. You're hiring the wrong people.' He recommended I post on a site called Good Food Jobs.