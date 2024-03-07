When you're building a fast-growing company, the people you bring onto your team are absolutely instrumental to your success -- so you want to make sure you're hiring the right talent. Beyond résumés and cover letters, Inc. 5000 founders rely on some out-of-the-box interview questions to gauge a candidate's true potential. --As told to Rebecca Deczynski

What's an unexpected question you ask job candidates?

Do you have any unfulfilled dreams?

"Even if the dream is something unrelated to the job -- like a vacation in Tahiti or going parasailing -- the creativity of their answer can be telling. It reveals a lot about their personality."

--Liviu Tanase, founder and CEO, ZeroBounce, Inc. 5000 (2022, 2021, 2020, 2019)

What do you know about our company?

"We think this tells us something about the candidate's curiosity and initiative, and how well they've prepared. Are they just window shopping, or actively looking for the type of opportunity we're offering?"

--David Kern, founder and president, Kern Technology Group, Inc. 5000 (2022, 2021, 2020)