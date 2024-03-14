What if things don't happen for a reason? A man's life is saved because he first chose a green shirt on the morning of 9/11. An Ameri­can couple takes a vacation in Kyoto that, two decades later, spares nearly two million people and costs at least 100,000 others their lives. The most important book of the 19th century almost doesn't get written because of the shape of the author's nose.

In an unsettling new book called Fluke: Chance, Chaos, and Why Everything We Do Matters, social scientist and global politics professor Brian Klaas explores the thread that connects these coincidences.