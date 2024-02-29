Sallie Krawcheck is no stranger to stress. She spent 20-plus years in banking, rising to top roles and becoming "the most powerful woman on Wall Street," all while shouldering the weight of institutionalized sexism. Her two highest-profile jobs ended publicly: In 2008, she left her post as CEO of Citi Wealth Management after failing to get the bank to repay on toxic investments. Three years later, she departed Merrill Lynch because of a restructuring. In 2015, Krawcheck started over by co-founding Elle­vest, a women's investment and wealth management platform that had more than 120,000 users (including this reporter) as of 2021; today it has $1.9 billion in assets under management.

Krawcheck got real with us about her chronic sleep issues, the emotional burden of being a woman founder, and her bid to confront her fear of failure.

A few years after becoming a Wall Street refugee, you went into entrepreneurship, a space rife with stress and burnout. Did you consider that?

When it comes to stress, anxiety, and overall difficulty, entrepreneurship makes Wall Street look easy. But it wasn't a conscious jump from one high-stress environment to another. I just saw a need, looked around, and said, "There's a solution set of one, and it's me." At the time, I didn't realize how stressful it would be -- but I would have done it anyway.

Of all the stressors that entrepreneurship brings, did any surprise you?

The loneliness. At the toughest times on Wall Street, I had more than 30,000 people reporting to me and a team of peer leaders. Loneliness never came up for me. But the early pandemic was tough. I was working alone in a room at home and had no peer CEOs to call, because everybody was in battle mode dealing with the same thing.

Now, loneliness isn't so much the issue as boredom. There's nothing boring about entrepreneurship, but we're remote-first at Ellevest, and there's something boring about being in the same room, looking at the same wall and out the same window.

There are upsides to working from home, though.

Yes -- I can take a nap every day, which I did only once in corporate America. I think a lot about how to perform at peak level, and a 15-minute nap in the afternoon (no more) is so refreshing.

Is there anything that gets left out of the conversation on women founders' mental health?

Money. Women CEOs raise less than men, and building a company with less money is more stressful. Research also shows that women CEOs get less equity than men, which means the upside of owning a company isn't as high. But there are more subtle stressors. I have a terrific board, but I've talked to many women entrepreneurs who say they have a poorly behaved board member. A friend has one who screams at her in meetings. Another has one who gets drunk and becomes abusive. These are stories we don't tell, probably because they're so discouraging.

What can founders do about that?

The board members thing is tough. Everyone's on their best behavior when you're raising money; it's not like you can watch for red flags. But women can negotiate for more. We've found VC investors will share the 50th percentile, 75th percentile, 90th percentile salary and bonus data for companies of various stages. If you can get that information, you can negotiate better.

What are some of your warning signs that stress is reaching a critical point?

Stress settles in my stomach like a rock. I also get that dreaded 3 a.m. wake-up; my eyes pop open and there's no going back to sleep. And racing thoughts -- sometimes I'll be reading in bed, relaxing, totally fine. Then the minute my head hits the pillow, everything comes up. I keep my phone next to my bed and write it all down so it's out of my head. That leads to some good ideas.

The only thing that helps is exercise. It's got to be cardio -- low impact. It removes the pit in my stomach and improves the insomnia. I also schedule one hiking vacation per year. I'm a little klutzy, so when I hike, I have to be fully present. That's a real refresher.

How can women founders reorient their mental health?

Something I keep top of mind is that failure is not fatal. I've failed publicly before and found my way back. As my friend Reshma Saujani [founder of Girls Who Code] says, boys are taught to be brave and girls are taught to be perfect. In other words, boys have been taught that failure is OK, while girls are taught that failure is embarrassing. We have to overcome these harmful messages.