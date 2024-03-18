"Can I give you some feedback?" might be the six most stressful words you'll hear in the workplace -- even when you're the boss. After all, being criticized, even constructively, can be really uncomfortable. Giving feedback is no picnic either, especially for those who dislike conflict.

But regardless of whether you enjoy the feedback process -- and some do -- there's no denying it's necessary if you want your employees to grow and thrive. And as a leader, seeking out and being open to critiques from your direct reports, your co-founder, and even your board can provide insight into areas you need to work on for the sake of your team and your business.

Just ask Lisa Larson-Kelley, the founder and CEO of Quantious, a Nyack, New York-based marketing agency that became an Inc. 5000 honoree in 2023. Larson-­Kelley says she's naturally conflict-averse, but that she has prioritized changing that inclination. "It's vital to give feedback or you're not going to have a successful team," she says. "If you don't give the feedback, you're actually harming the person by sending them down the wrong path."

We asked the following founders and CEOs how they prefer to give and receive feedback. The advice they shared ranged from tactical to philosophical, but a few recurring pieces of guidance kept cropping up: Be consistent, be respectful, and be specific. And have a little fun with the process.

FRUITFUL FEEDBACK

