It's lonely business being an entrepreneur. When Sallie Krawcheck worked for the financial giants Citi and Bank of America, she was supported by thousands of employees. She was not prepared for the isolation she felt as the founder of Ellevest--an investment and wealth management platform for women--especially during the pandemic. "I was working alone in a room at home and had no peer CEOs to call, because everybody was in battle mode dealing with the same thing," she tells Inc. senior editor Sara Deeter in her Q&A with Krawcheck about work-life balance, which the founder says is a misnomer.

There is a load of scholarly research to validate what Krawcheck discovered for herself, and what you as founders go through every day. None of your corporate friends and contacts can empathize with your challenges, and the long hours you put into your businesses can weaken the personal relationships that most people rely on to help them cope with loneliness. And some founders opt to start their own businesses because they prefer to fly solo.

It doesn't have to be this way. Stephen Curry, the basketball super­star on the cover of the March 2024 issue, has surrounded himself with a crew of seasoned executives to help him run and grow his various companies. Curry can't get into the weeds of his businesses during the demanding NBA season, so he leads them by "trusting the people he's assembled, weighing in on big-picture matters without getting too caught up in the smaller ones," writes editor-at-large Tom Foster.

While most founders don't have as many competing interests as--or the resources of--a Stephen Curry, they certainly can seek to emulate his team-building skills. Foster's story, "Team Player", shows how Curry is able to scale his businesses and his entrepreneurial ambitions because he trusts his team to bring him smart, well-researched ideas. And he isn't afraid to ask questions when he doesn't understand something. That's a nontrivial point.

Indeed, things can go very awry when founders start to believe they have all the answers, as Bill Saporito writes in "The Cult of the Entrepreneur--and How to Avoid It", a piece about the self-aggrandizing entrepreneurs who tend to ignore their boards and fire critics who work for them.

