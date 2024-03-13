Running a household is a lot like running a business. But office managers don't use chore charts, so why should a parent be stuck with antiquated tech? That question led friends Nathalie Stratton, Mei-Lin Ng, and Susie Harrison (above, from left) to launch Los Angeles-based Hearth, which makes a wall-mounted organizational tablet that centralizes family to-do lists, calendars, and communication. It's grown to generate $6 million in annual sales--9.5 times its 2022 revenue--with products in 5,000 homes. But getting there wasn't easy. "We were trying to solve a problem that many investors could not empathize with," says Harrison.
First Round $0
October 2020
Seventy-five pitch meetings, 75 noes. Hearth asked prospective investors for $1 million to develop its hardware, but they wanted proof that family organization was a problem that customers would shell out to solve. Beyond frustration, Harrison says she felt naive for thinking the fundraising process would be easier. Yet she "still believed in the vision and that the product deserved to exist in the world."
Rolling Angel Round $110,000
October 2020-April 2021
Hearth secured more than 20 friends and family investors via email and social media blasts to its extended network; the smallest check was $2,500. "That was the validation we needed to say, 'Here's the vision for the product that we see, and here's the proof that people want this,' " Harrison says. The team spent money on hardware and software mockups.
First Preorder Drop $25,000
Spring 2021
Hearth launched a presale on Indiegogo that garnered $25,000 from 500 customers. Harrison says several of those customers served as beta testers: "Those early adopters were definitely people who saw the vision."
Seed Round $3 million
Spring 2022
Hearth went back to investors with an ironclad proof of concept: a prototype tablet with early-stage software created with less than $150,000 in funding. The team showed strong customer demand, persuading Female Founders Fund, Stellation Capital, Precursor Ventures, and Ingeborg Investments to collectively invest $3 million. That's what Hearth needed to fund product development and manufacturing.
Top-off $4.6 million
September 2023
Hearth presold nearly 10,000 units for $599 over the course of 2023, closing the year at more than $6 million in revenue. While fulfilling orders, the team also raised an additional $4.6 million from new and existing investors. "Now," says Harrison, "we're able to spend more time on how Hearth's software will continue to evolve to meet families' ever-changing needs."