Running a household is a lot like running a business. But office managers don't use chore charts, so why should a parent be stuck with antiquated tech? That question led friends Nathalie Stratton, Mei-Lin Ng, and Susie Harrison (above, from left) to launch Los Angeles-based Hearth, which makes a wall-mounted organizational tablet that centralizes family to-do lists, calendars, and communication. It's grown to generate $6 million in annual sales--9.5 times its 2022 revenue--with products in 5,000 homes. But getting there wasn't easy. "We were trying to solve a problem that many inves­tors could not empathize with," says Harrison.

First Round $0

October 2020

Seventy-five pitch meetings, 75 noes. Hearth asked prospective investors for $1 million to develop its hardware, but they wanted proof that family organization was a problem that customers would shell out to solve. Beyond frustration, Harrison says she felt naive for thinking the fundraising process would be easier. Yet she "still ­believed in the vision and that the product ­deserved to exist in the world."

Rolling Angel Round $110,000

October 2020-April 2021

Hearth secured more than 20 friends and family investors via email and social media blasts to its extended network; the smallest check was $2,500. "That was the validation we needed to say, 'Here's the vision for the product that we see, and here's the proof that people want this,' " Harrison says. The team spent money on hardware and software mockups.

First Preorder Drop $25,000

Spring 2021

Hearth launched a presale on Indiegogo that garnered $25,000 from 500 customers. Harrison says several of those customers served as beta ­testers: "Those early adopters were definitely people who saw the vision."

Seed Round $3 million

Spring 2022

Hearth went back to investors with an ironclad proof of concept: a prototype tablet with early-stage software created with less than $150,000 in funding. The team showed strong customer demand, persuading Female Founders Fund, Stellation Capital, Precursor Ventures, and Ingeborg Investments to collectively invest $3 million. That's what Hearth needed to fund product development and manufacturing.

Top-off $4.6 million