Starting with a single truck in Brooklyn 16 years ago, Laura O'Neill has helped turn Van Leeuwen Ice Cream into a frozen behemoth. The brand's scoops, pints, bars, and sandwiches are available in more than 10,000 freezer aisles and behind the counter in more than 56 stores spanning eight states and the District of Columbia. Its first international location opened this past August in Singapore.

Much of that growth is recent. While the company's revenue is just a third of what Ben & Jerry's was when it sold to Unilever in 2000 (when it booked $237 million), Van Leeuwen's ascent has been no less impressive--launching 17 new stores, 75 new flavors, and generating more than nine billion media impressions in 2023 alone. O'Neill credits those results to "being really scrappy." For the first decade in business, O'Neill says she and her co-founders, the 40- and 47-year-old brothers Ben and Pete Van Leeuwen, bootstrapped and focused on achieving profitability as soon as possible.

"There are a lot of brands that just start with tons and tons of money, and they never really have to prove themselves," says O'Neill, 42. "If we weren't profitable, we would have been out of business."

Getting there took literal legwork. O'Neill says she and her co-founders would scout potential storefronts by bike. After a decade of riding and learning, she knew the data points--and gut feelings--she'd need to validate a new location, even in a brand-new city.

The founders also credit time with helping them get to know their customers' palates. Indeed, formulating wacky collaborations became reliable catalysts for the brand--generating attention and sales--in place of a marketing budget. Its Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream flavor, first introduced in 2021, got Van Leeuwen into Walmart nationally, says O'Neill. The Hidden Valley Ranch flavor, unveiled last year, turned the brand into a viral sensation on social media. Its 2023 revenue subsequently surged 51 percent from a year earlier.

With another 25 stores on the way in 2024, O'Neill says she's going to go right on trusting her gut. "Our plan," she says, "is to keep bringing good ice cream to as many people as possible."



Other Female Founders honorees weigh in:

Empower your team

"I encourage my project management team to build on their accounts. It takes your clients from having a pilot project to becoming longtime partners, so they trust you in such a way they're baking you into their future plans."

Tiffany Whitlow, co-founder of Birmingham, Alabama-based health equity tech company Acclinate

Project confidence

"Getting out of my comfort zone meant I would go to a lot of forums where there might only be White males. I didn't know a soul, but I had to be confident enough to say, 'Hi, my name is Lisa, and this is what I'm seeking to do.' "

Lisa S. Jones, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based digital marketing company EyeMail

Be willing to change course

"We thought our business would come primarily from commercial real estate, like stores and offices. But when I saw that schools were getting billions of government dollars for infrastructure upgrades, we pivoted to educa­tional buildings."

Serene Almomen, co-founder and CEO of Vienna, Virginia-based internet-of-things sensor company Attune

Put people first

"My people are my most important asset. If you don't know the basic filters that you're looking for, you're going to mis-hire, and your relationships within your company are going to struggle."

Hillary Walsh, founder and CEO of Phoenix-based law firm New Frontier Immigration Law

Pace yourself

"Today we have eight-figure revenue, seven-figure profit­ability. We went from processing a few orders in our first month to selling almost two million lab-grown stones in 2023. You build a business one order at a time."

Meg Strachan, founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based jewelry brand Dorsey

Be scrappy

"From day one, Sesame has had profitable unit economics. That's thanks to staying lean. Minimize the amount of cash you need, and then be creative about all the ways you can get that cash."

Lauren Flanagan, co-founder and CEO of Jackson, Michigan- based off-grid renewable energy company Sesame Solar

