Ellen Goldsmith-Vein has been ignoring her competition for more than 30 years. In 1993, the now 60-year-old entrepreneur launched the Gotham Group with a focus on animation--an area of the entertainment industry she says no one wanted to touch. But having been raised on The Flintstones and The Jetsons, she saw potential in a medium she loved. Plus, she stood up the L.A. office for the Toronto-based ani­ma­tion company Nelvana, so she knew the industry.

Her bet paid off. With credits including The Spiderwick Chronicles, The Maze Runner trilogy, and the recent Disney+ hit show Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the Gotham Group has established itself--growing its annual revenue 20 percent each year, save for strike-affected years--as one of Hollywood's major management-production companies. It's also the only one of its size owned by a woman.

"We just sort of chugged along," says Goldsmith-Vein. "We stayed focused on what we were good at." But even that evolved.

Gotham started out representing animation talent and eventually expanded into film and television production, which included, uncharacteristically, live-action projects. People told her: "You're just the animation lady. That's never going to happen."

During the late 1990s, Goldsmith-Vein found a side door. While other management companies represented authors, the Gotham Group went after publishing houses, which held rich catalogs of IP, and signed Simon & Schuster. To date, the company has represented five of the seven major publishing houses.

Still, to steer a company for more than three decades, Goldsmith-Vein says founders have to learn how to lose business--and not stew in the upset. "There's always going to be a new, incredibly talented writer, director, artist. There's always going to be another great story," she explains. "It's just about who gets there first."

Other Female Founders honorees weigh in:

Put yourself out there

"I hate the word lucky, because I don't think success comes down to luck. I think it's a lot of hard work. It's a lot of going out there and knocking on doors and reaching out to people in the industry, putting yourself out there, taking chances. We managed to pull through little by little, and now we're not so little anymore."

Vielka Ansari, founder of University Place, Washington-based electrical, HVAC, and plumbing company Resicon

Take setbacks in stride

"Maybe it's grit, maybe it's stupidity, but you have to be willing to give up a lot. You'll have bad days, weeks, and months, but all it takes is one random email or phone call to turn everything around. In the early days, those bad emails and good phone calls can feel like earthquakes, but as you grow and scale, those earthquakes start feeling more like tremors."

Lisa Kaplan, founder, chair, and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based disinformation and manipulation detection company Alethea

Don't negate the negative

"Always share the bad news with your board. That can be tough for entrepreneurs because we're wired to see things from the glass-half-full perspective. That's what allows us to keep going--you can't allow yourself to see your business through rose-colored glasses."

Lana Feng, co-founder and CEO of Palo Alto, California-based health care and life sciences generative AI company Huma.AI

Understand your potential gaps

"I have worn only Larroudé for the past three years--except a sneaker here or there--so I can see where our holes are and when we don't have a shoe our customer may need. Each of our products has a purpose in a woman's life."

Marina Larroudé, co-founder and CCO at New York City-based shoe brand Larroudé

Get used to rejection

"As a founder, you're going to be rejected and told no over and over again. What I've learned is that you can get a dozen noes, but when you get that one yes, it's way easier to get more. When we got into CVS-which happened to be our first retailer-it was much easier to get into Walgreens."

Lauren Picasso, founder and CEO of New York City-based wellness brand Cure Hydration

