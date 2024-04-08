Despite debuting her company's all-natural, vegan Mochi Gummies at 170 Whole Foods locations just eight months after starting up, Mika Shino's path to retail success was anything but assured.

While Shino, 52, had grown up in ­Japan eating mochi, traditional Japanese cakes made from pounded sweet rice and ­water, the former professional dancer and mom of two found herself out of her depth when it came to launching a business to turn her favored childhood treat into a candy.

"I didn't even know how to make a barcode. I didn't know what SKU meant," says the Bethesda, Maryland-based entre­pre­neur. "Every single bit of the packaging I had to Google and figure out."

But she learned--fast. In late 2021, Shino sent Whole Foods candy buyers a prototype of the unusually textured, limited-ingredient gummies, which she says have such a subtle flavor, "you almost have to chase it into the bag."

Ian Cook, a Whole Foods assistant candy category manager at the time, recalls the moment he first tasted Issei's gummies. "The samples were just phenomenal," he says, noting that he imme­di­ately placed an order for 15,000 bags, going into four regions.

Shino had a business, which she dubbed Issei--named for the Japanese term used to describe first-generation Japanese immigrants to the U.S. But she also had a problem: Despite the warm reception from Whole Foods, dozens of manufacturers had turned her down, leaving her with seemingly no options for meeting the grocer's order.

Eventually, a Vermont plant agreed to let her test her product on their machinery for a fee of $12,000 a day. Shino and her husband, Kjetil Hansen, then a World Bank executive, had worked for months on translating the homemade kitchen recipe into an industrial for­mula with the help of food scientists--to no avail. "It was a disaster," says Shino. The trial batches came out hard, dense, and burned, and eventually broke the machinery. Issei's food scientist quit.

Shino and Hansen were also running out of money, having taken out a loan on their house to pay for the manufacturing experiments. Striking the right balance of water, rice, cooking time, and temperature to ensure a consistent texture and flavor--without adding commonly used stabilizers, emulsifiers, or preservatives--was difficult, says Hansen. "It was very time-consuming and also very costly."

Things turned around when Shino realized she needed custom machinery; few factories had the capability to handle rice flour products like hers. Shortly after her Vermont trials, she was introduced to a West Coast manufacturer that had just lost a big client and saw the potential in her gummies. It took a few more weeks of negotiations, but Shino had finally found a manufacturing partner that agreed to order the specialized gear for her candy.

By June 2022, with her Whole Foods order due in three months, Shino hit ­another roadblock: The special mochi production machinery still hadn't arrived. She and her family then temporarily moved to a remote area of Washington State and spent the summer working side by side with three to six factory employees, hand-rolling and cutting 3,000 pounds of candy on cold marble slabs.

"It's like cutting Play-Doh all day long with long knives," Shino says. "You had to put your whole body weight into it. We all had carpal tunnel by the end."

Whole Foods ultimately got its delivery, and many locations sold out of the candy in just two weeks, Shino says. The machines--which arrived three months later--are now allowing Issei to scale production for other retailers.

Within months of its Whole Foods debut in 2022, Issei had snagged multiple industry food awards and inked deals with retailers including Sprouts and Raley's. It has also lassoed retail partners in Japan and the Middle East, with more store rollouts set for this year.

According to Shino, the startup is today on track to hit sales of $2.5 million this year--marking her foray into the vegan candy market a success well before the overall U.S. market doubles in value to $3.3 billion, as is expected within the next decade.

Amid it all, at least one person never doubted that Shino would succeed. "She's very persistent," says Hansen, who joined the company as CFO and COO in February. "She's also headfirst into it and figures it out--like a force of nature."

EXPLORE MORE Female Founders 2024 COMPANIES