Vanessa and Kim Pham are not silent types.

The Vietnamese American sisters, who founded Omsom in 2020, had sold about three million of their brightly packaged Asian-flavored meal kits when they learned on March 8, 2023, that their bank of record--the Santa Clara, California-based Silicon Valley Bank--might not make it through the weekend.

As SVB customers, including Brooklyn's Omsom, raced to withdraw funds, the sisters scrambled to set up a second bank account. They weren't sure when or if they'd have access to their money.

"It remains one the most intense experiences of this entrepreneurial journey," says Vanessa (above, left), now 29, the company's CEO. "Kim and I got ­together and felt all the feels as a starting point. After that, we decided to recenter on what makes Omsom Omsom: our values." These include vulnerability and candor, while the company's very name roughly translates from Vietnamese as "rowdy" or "rambunctious."

It's fitting, then, that the sisters would proceed to pen an open letter to their community, which swiftly went viral, earning more than half a million impressions and national TV spots. "To be a part of that conversation on a national level and tell our story as women of color entrepreneurs led to a really powerful engagement with our community," says Vanessa. The Pham sisters declined to provide annual revenue, but noted that their community and sales grew over the period.

"I was like, 'What would leaders who have chosen to center on rowdiness and pride and loudness do?' " says Kim, 31, the company's chief brand officer. "Consumers now more than ever care about authenticity, and sometimes that can mean literally giving folks a peek behind the unsexy curtain of a bank's financial collapse. That's probably not something that most companies would talk about." Good thing the Phams are talkers.

Other Female Founders honorees weigh in:

Chart a course

"When you're building something, the pathway to your vision is so clear. When you bring in smart people, that pathway might change, but the vision doesn't. If I have really done my job well and hired the smartest people, I don't have to give them a map with the exact step-by-step."

Navrina Singh, founder and CEO of Palo Alto, California-based risk management and compliance company Credo AI

Be gracious

"Inevitably, things are going to go wrong. People are going to make mistakes. Things are going to get lost in translation. Assume good intent; it'll help you avoid communication issues that can arise when managing a team."

Nell Diamond, founder and CEO of New York City-based fashion and lifestyle brand Hill House Home

Play to employees' strengths

"The role of a CEO is to understand people's fortes and areas for improvement, and place them in the right roles. It's like football or any other sport. Know where to put your players and understand they have a common goal: to win."

Jennie Yoon, founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based fine jewelry brand Kinn

Remember to have fun

"I am silly and laugh and have fun with the team. I try to make things light. That opens the door for difficult conversations because it makes you less intimidating."

Melissa Danielsen, co-founder and CEO of St. Paul-based neurodivergent coaching company Joshin

Learn when to let go

"A year ago, I was packing orders while holding my newborn daughter. My husband and co-founder knew we needed help. So we went to our fulfillment center, and within a week, they had it figured out."

Colie Christensen, co-founder of Minne­apolis-based name change company NewlyNamed

Reflect the world you live in

"We believe in building a global organization. Especially when you're building an AI model, it's important your people represent the diversity you want to create in the model itself. Speech varies across cultures--that comes into consideration when building products that specialize in conversation."

Surbhi Rathore, co-founder and CEO of Seattle-based generative AI company Symbl.ai

