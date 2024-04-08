Allison Ellsworth, 37, doesn't know how to create a dud social media post. And at Poppi, her Austin-based prebiotic soda brand, she doesn't think any of her social media staffers can go wrong either. Nothing needs approval, she says: "We're a TikTok-first company--it's a part of our culture." For her, social strategy comes not from the intern but from the top down--and it's working.

With nostalgic flavors like Doc Pop and Classic Cola, Poppi is the best-selling soft drink on Amazon. The company, which Ellsworth co-founded alongside her husband, Stephen, in 2020, says its sales grew 275 percent this March from a year prior. In 2023, its sales had reportedly notched more than $100 million, thanks to nationwide distribution in more than 120 major retailers. The company declined to share revenue.

In recent months, Poppi has added traditional media to the mix. In February, the brand produced its first Super Bowl commercial, announcing to the world that "the future of soda is now." An analysis from Samba TV shows Poppi's commercial was the most-watched ad of the Big Game, reaching 29.1 million households.

Despite that success, Ellsworth emphasizes the importance of taking a holistic approach to marketing--and definitely skipping the polish.

The 2021 post that ignited it all--and scored over 100 million views in the process--was Ellsworth speaking directly to her "Gen-Zennial" audience. She breezily recounted the origin story of Poppi, rattling off milestones like going on Shark Tank visibly pregnant. (She scored a $400,000 infusion from early Bai Brands investor Rohan Oza.) She says of the post: "I think I had no makeup on; it was a Friday night, and I was hanging with my kiddos at home." That was the moment Ellsworth says she stopped overthinking it. "It's like, get on, post, have fun."

Other Female Founders honorees weigh in:

Think outside the box

"Go where your competition isn't. Pantene was on the ground at Coachella while I took to the skies--we flew the Goodyear Blimp over the festival, wrapped in our branding. Out-of-the-box thinking can help you contact your consumer. You don't need gazillion-dollar budgets to do that."

Carolyn Aronson, founder and CEO of Miami-based hair care brand It's a 10 Haircare

Show up strong

"All of our business is referral-based, so we take care of our clients like they're family. When I need to show up for my client, I'm physically there. I'm 6 foot 4 and clock in at about 300 pounds. My presence alone makes a difference."

Jamine Moton, founder and CEO of Atlanta- based security agency Skylar Security

Practice authenticity

"People can smell BS now. You can't be fake, and you have to love what you're making. Don't be afraid of putting yourself out there. When you speak the truth about something you love, it will come across."

Cammy Miller, co-founder of Los Angeles-based women's apparel brand Show Me Your Mumu

Connect with customers

"We launched in 2020 and really got going in 2021. At first, we didn't turn on paid marketing, and we tried to find ways to emotionally connect with consumers. That took me back to the early days of my career when there was no social media. You had to find ways to story-tell. By the time we did turn on paid in 2022, we could afford to experiment because we'd done without it for some time."

Nyakio Grieco, co-founder of Los Angeles-based inclusive beauty retail company Thirteen Lune

Share frequent updates

"Watching mushrooms grow is like watching paint dry. To keep people tucked in, I post something at least once a day to my professional networks. By growing those networks online, we've brought great talent to the table, secured investors, and gained the majority of our customers."

Joanne Rodriguez, founder and CEO of Bolingbrook, Illinois-based fungi-based waste disposal company Mycocycle

