With more chart-topping singles than Diana Ross, Katy Perry, 39, has proved she can craft a hit. The American Idol judge is now imbuing that Midas touch into De Soi, a nonalcoholic apéritifs maker she co-founded alongside Morgan McLachlan in 2020. The two met through a ­mutual friend that year while they were both pregnant. McLachlan, 44, had already founded the liquor company Amass, but more recently had begun experimenting with nonalcoholic options. That resonated with Perry, particularly as hangovers were just hitting differently than they did in her 20s. The moms-to-be mind-melded, and De Soi was born--just as the $11 billion no-alcohol opportunity was catching fire with younger generations. With McLachlan as the alchemist and Perry as De Soi's self-proclaimed chief opinion officer--she gives her feedback on everything from flavor profiles to brand messaging--the company lassoed a $4 million seed round in July 2022, led by the women-founded VC firm Willow Growth. Today, in more than 3,000 retail locations including Target, Sprouts, and Whole Foods, De Soi is well on its way to proving that you don't need booze to generate buzz. -As told to Kevin J. Ryan

McLachlan I started distilling in my Hollywood bathtub about 16 years ago, just as a hobby. From there, I was crazy enough to found one of the first craft distilleries in Southern California.

Perry She's a master alchemist. When we develop flavors, she's adding or taking away essences of herbs that are so faint that most people barely taste it.

McLachlan I'm also a lightweight, so while I've always appreciated nice cocktails, at a certain point, I realized I didn't necessarily need the alcohol--I just wanted that pleasurable, sophisticated drinking experience.

Perry It was a great idea with the right timing, especially since we were both pregnant when we started this. I don't necessarily want to have a cocktail every night, and I can't afford to with my lifestyle, my metabolism, and every­thing I want to accomplish and be present for. Hangovers with a toddler are not fun. As you mature, you more enjoy the expe­ri­ence: the setting, the glass, the flavor.

McLachlan I thought the options out there were very boring. I have a lot of sober people in my life, and there's a sense of missing out for people who choose not to drink.

We wanted them to be complex and flavor-first. I love aperitifs and I love a good negroni. Our drinks all have a certain degree of bitterness, which subconsciously signifies alcohol. We use a combination of fruit juices, teas, botanical extracts, and in some cases a little bit of vinegar to create that complexity.

Perry You also can't just make a juice or some nice sparkling flavor. There has to be some incentive, some edge, some reason why. That's why we decided to add adaptogens. They're complex, but not undrinkable. It's really an apéritif.

McLachlan Adaptogens are medicinal plants that help balance your endocrinological system--so, reducing stress and cortisol. I'm a bit of a hippie. I grew up in the wilderness in Canada, and I've been obsessed with botanicals, herbs, and plant-based medicine for most of my life. I had some hormonal problems in my early 30s, and after going to the doctor and being put on all sorts of medication and getting screwed up even more, I actually managed to heal my situation through vita­mins and adaptogens, so I'm a big believer in them. Some of the ones we use are ashwagandha, reishi mushroom, and lion's mane mushroom.

Perry Herbs have healed us for centuries. Nothing is new. It's just been forgotten.

McLachlan We collaborated with the ethnobotanist Kerry Hughes to come up with a functional formula that delivers relaxing effects, like the effect you might get from having a glass of wine. It's not going to knock you out or anything like that, but the adaptogens relax you a little bit. You're disinhibiting the prefrontal cortex. We thought, "What if we could get there without the negative side effects of alcohol?"

Perry The brand name De Soi is inspired by the French ethos of pleasure with restraint, which I love.

McLachlan This year, 25 percent of American adults said they were participating in Dry January. We've really seen a step change in the past year. It's been a lot less of our having to convince [retailers] and a lot more of them already understanding that this is a thing. Now they're taking it seriously.

Perry I've been offered so many opportunities to be the face of or start an alcohol brand, and it's never sat right with me, because I really like to be synonymous with more supportive things. I think this fits into that category. You can enjoy yourself and still be productive the next day. That's empowering.

