Introducing Inc.'s inaugural Female Founders advisory panel: For the first time ever, we tapped our network of impressive women entrepreneurs to share their advice for this year's honorees. These celebrated founders know all too well the challenges business owners need to overcome to grow flourishing companies--and the role persistence plays in success. These seven board members analyzed Inc.'s Female Founders list and highlighted stand-out honorees who they believe exemplify the key principles of entrepreneurship.

Here, they also shared their best advice for starting and growing a company in today's uncertain times:

Suneera Madhani

Founder and CEO of the ­Orlando-­based financial services startup Worth AI, founder of the fintech unicorn Stax Payments, and founder of CEO School.

"Collect relationships. In the realm of life and business, currency doesn't exist in fleeting transactions--it's in the value of your consistent relationships. The connections we nurture, the bonds we fortify, and the network we expand are paramount, and enrich our journeys. This really goes beyond mere networking for an immediate return; it's about genuinely engaging with others without the expectations or asks. By focusing on the human element--valuing each interaction and cherishing every connection--you can lay a solid foundation."

Rebecca Minkoff

Founder and designer of her eponymous New York City-based fashion label and co-founder of the Female Founder Collective

"My strategy for keeping it together has always been to 1) breathe, and 2) step back and take inventory. What are the solutions you could apply that might mitigate the situation? They don't all have to be right, but spitballing a bunch allows you to find a sliver of opportunity. Then, 3) surround yourself with great minds you can brainstorm with and call during a time of crisis, and 4) take a walk. I often don't appreciate the simple idea of taking a walk without my phone and just looking at people and my surroundings, but it helps me clear my head and allows me to approach a problem with a more stable mindset."

Emma Grede

Co-founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based fashion brand Good American and co-founder of shapewear brand Skims and cleaning brand Safely and Chair of the Fifteen Percent Pledge

"Building a brand ­requires a clear purpose and a vision. Think about where you want your business to be in 10 years and plan out how to get there, step by step. It's not just about today--it's about laying the groundwork for the future with foresight and ambition. This approach has been crucial in my journey of creating strong brands across diverse categories. Most important, the biggest piece of advice I can give is to trust your gut instincts. Embrace strategic planning as your guide to success while relying on your intuition to drive innovation."

Cate Luzio

Founder and CEO of the global professional education and networking platform Luminary

"We know the stats. It's simply harder for female founders to raise and access outside capital. You're likely going to knock on many more doors and tap into more connections, and the path may be a bit longer. Regard­less, you abso­lutely need to understand how much you ­actually need to raise, how you're going to deploy the capital, and, if you're successful in raising, how long that capital will last. Educate yourself on the options that may exist for your type of company. Depending on the source of capital, the terms will differ, so do your homework. It's up to you to know the risks and ­rewards for your company."

Jessica O. Matthews

Founder and CEO of New York City-based sustainable-infrastructure company Uncharted

"Face the elephant in the room: doubt. Train yourself to know when to listen to your doubt and acknowledge it head-on, and when not to. Ask yourself, would my male counterparts feel the same way? And if not, why? By framing feedback you receive with this understanding, you're more likely to process it productively, without it wrecking your confidence. The better you get at this, the better you become at leveraging warranted doubt to avoid unnecessary mistakes that kill companies while still feeling free enough to do the big, visionary thinking that when absent kills companies just as fast."

Reshma Saujani

Founder of New York City-based technology education nonprofit Girls Who Code and advocacy group Moms First

"We tell women to get a mentor, to color-code their calendar, to lose their imposter syndrome. We tell them, 'If only we can fix you, we'd get to equal­ity.' We need to stop pointing to imposter syndrome as a problem women can tackle. It's pretty clear by now that this is the result of structural inequality, not individual inadequacy. It's never really been about whether we're qualified enough, smart enough, or prepared enough. It's about the barriers that are designed to keep us out of those rooms in the first place. We need to stop telling women to fix themselves, and fix the structure instead. That's how we win gender equality for good."

Alli Webb

Co-founder of Los Angeles-based hair styling business Drybar and massage franchise Squeeze

"We live in a culture that wants us to rebound from hurt, pain, and losses quickly. We don't like pain. We don't like discomfort. But it's where the growth is. In my experience--and I've had my fair share of heartbreak--the sooner you face whatever life has handed you, the sooner you move on from it. I don't think life lets you fully move on until you learn whatever lesson you are supposed to learn. Focus on what you can control. Release what you can't. Find ways to clear space in your mind and soul. Reprioritize a busy calendar. Love your body. And most important, spend your time doing something that you really love."

