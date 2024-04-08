Piersten Gaines's first real pitch, to Shark Tank's "Mr. Wonderful," Kevin O'Leary, did not go well. To start, her concept for Pressed Roots--a Dallas-based salon chain focused on curly and textured hair--was pretty far out of his comfort zone. "He had no idea what I was talking about. He doesn't even have hair," Gaines says, laughing. She notes O'Leary also didn't get that her target market spanned well beyond professional Black women.

"I had to explain to him that textured hair goes across every single race," says Gaines, 35. "And [it's not just] that top echelon. Black women think about their hair differently from other demographics: It's not a luxury, it's a priority."

Gaines ultimately fine-tuned her pitch with O'Leary's help. And in 2020, after Pressed Roots launched, she corralled approx­i­mately $500,000 in investment capital. A year later, she raised $2.5 million. In 2023, when VC funding for Black entrepreneurs dropped to 0.13 percent of total capital invested, Gaines raised $3.1 million from the likes of Slauson & Co and RevTech Ventures--as well as landing powerhouse investors Naomi Osaka, Howard Schultz, and Meg Whitman. What sealed the deal? Hitting hard on the power of women with curls.

"Our customer demographic comes to get their hair done regardless of the economy," Gaines says. "Despite everything, 2020 ended up being really great for us."

By 2022, Pressed Roots was booking more than $2 million in annual revenue, which rose to $3.5 million the following year. In March, the company had three stores, with plans to open a fourth.

Gaines's advice to other founders is simple: "In difficult markets, you have to overcompensate," she says. "Even if you can't point to your own [success], point to someone else's--show those investors how they're going to make their money back."

Other Female Founders honorees weigh in:

Secure customers early

"If you have an idea, just start making money. It's not about the money itself. It's about getting 2,000 people to tell you they love your idea and are willing to pay for it. Investors don't care about your 30-page pitch deck; they just want to see how many dollars you've generated in a set amount of time."

Tara Raffi, co-founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based ob-gyn care company Almond, raised $7.3 million

Network often

"Even if you don't have relationships with VCs at the beginning, you can get there. It starts with being willing to be open with your network and ask for help. The small ways that people are able to contribute can compound over time to help you get to your goal."

Ami Kumordzie, founder and CEO of New York City-based health care financial services company Sika Health, raised $6.2 million

Define your goals

"Bootstrap for as long as you can until you figure out exactly what you're going to do. Forget the investors for a second: How do you define success for yourself? Once you figure that out, it's worth going out and raising money."

Meena Mallipeddi, co-founder and CEO of Los Gatos, California- based virtual care platform AmplifyMD, raised $23.6 million

Diversify sources of capital

"We raise only when we need to and we focus on nondilutive capital first. I did a lot of pitch competitions. I took a class on grant writing. Thus far, we've raised a little over $2 million in both nondiluted and dilutive capital. I own the majority of my company--I've given away no more than about 15 percent and I've gotten very far with that."

Margo Jordan, co-founder and CEO of Houston-based edtech company Enrichly, raised $2 million

Practice makes perfect

"It's important to talk to VCs who aren't your top choice first. That way you learn what you're supposed to do, and then when you're talking to someone you're super excited about, you have the practice."

Elizabeth Nammour, co-founder and CEO of New York City-based data security company Teleskope, raised $7.24 million

Share your value prop

"When it comes to fundraising, you have to remember that it's not about you. Talk to investors from the lens of: This is great for you. Yes, it's a win-win for both of us, but show them why it's valuable for them."

Angel Livas, founder and CEO of Alexandria, Virginia-based media tech company ALIVE Podcast Network, raised $500,000

