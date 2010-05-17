When asking this generation to work on a project, you cannot just tell them how to do it. If you tell them step by step how to do something, they will rebel and leave your employ. Instead, it is best to just let them know what outcome you want. For example, you would not tell one of your Generation Y staff how to modify part of your website. Rather, you would tell them what you want the final product to look like and let them make it happen. Micro-managing this generation will not work. You just have to let them figure out a way to get the job done.