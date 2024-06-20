5 Ways HR Can Address Employee Disengagement and Quiet Quitting in 2024

What to do when employees are doing the bare minimum.

Have you ever heard the saying “no news is good news?” Unfortunately, that rule doesn’t apply where employee disengagement and quiet quitting are concerned, as it seems many of the same issues that plagued companies during 2022 and 2023 are still very much present in 2024. Just because quiet quitting isn’t making the headlines daily, it would be folly to assume the problem has been solved.

Not only is quiet quitting still happening frequently, but new trends such as moonlighting and rage quitting are also increasing. All of this affects company morale and productivity in a negative way, meaning there’s no time like the present to take control and right the ship before it’s too late.

With that said, let’s take a look at five ways HR can address employee disengagement and quiet quitting in 2024. Work Culture Matters

Even though the phrase “quiet quitting” may be relatively new, the concept isn’t. Employers have long since struggled to keep staff engaged and productive. I’ve lost count of how many times companies, and more specifically HR and management, have taken active steps to re-engage with staff, only to go about things in the wrong way. The trick is to lead with a human-first approach. Employees want to feel like they matter, that their work is appreciated, and that they are contributing to the company’s success. It’s not a hard concept to follow, but it can be difficult to achieve.

My advice is to keep things simple and start with the basics. Recognize hard work, award a job well done, and create an environment where everyone feels important. After all, work culture matters a whole lot more than you may think. Above and Beyond

Human Resources should have thorough job descriptions for each position in the company outlining their tasks and responsibilities. But we can run into issues when the expectation for success is for employees to go above and beyond their job description.

Ask yourself the following questions. Is this the job you hired them for? How has it changed? Did you discuss the changes in advance with the employee, or did the company just change its expectations? Expecting employees to go above and beyond their job description is one of the fastest ways to ensure quiet quitting. Without clear expectations and measurable success markers, employees can quickly feel discouraged.

Compensate Your All-Stars Most businesses aren’t stagnant. Rather they are fluid and ever-evolving–which means job descriptions can change. If this happens, talk to employees about their changing roles, and your expectations.

This is also the time to talk about compensation. If you expect more from an employee beyond their original job description, they need to be compensated fairly. Doing so will help them to stay engaged and satisfied with their job. It’s Not You, It’s Me

No one likes to admit they are the problem. However, if all signs point in that direction, it’s best to take an introspective pause. Sometimes disengagement and quiet quitting come down to your team’s leadership skills (or lack thereof).

One of the most effective leadership qualities is being able to create a space that encourages collaboration, communication, and inclusivity. This means all employees should feel like they are part of the team and can come to you with any issues, concerns, or suggestions. Employee Engagement Strategy

Finally, it’s time to create a comprehensive employee engagement strategy. Sure, team activities are great for breaking down walls, but you need to dig deeper than that. Some great ideas that HR can put into play include:

Creating an employee recognition system or program

Creating well-being initiatives

Conducting regular employee feedback surveys

Prioritizing professional growth

Ensuring you have an open-door policy when it comes to communication You Can Still Right the Ship The great news is that HR can still do plenty to right the ship and put an end to quiet quitting. By re-assessing employee engagement and ensuring that employees feel valued and fairly rewarded, the workplace atmosphere will change dramatically.

