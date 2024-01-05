6 Essential Tips for Leading Engaging Meetings at Work

Are you a team leader who is tired of fighting for your employee’s attention during meetings while they sit there scrolling on their phones or daydreaming? Do you struggle to capture and keep the attention of your team during meetings? Do you often find yourself wondering just how effective the meeting was?

If this sounds familiar then it may be time for some simple tweaks to your meeting style. I’ve learned over the years that engagement is key to a successful meeting, but that can be easier said than done. Let’s examine some basic steps you can take to lead more effective team meetings in 2024. 1. Know Your Stuff

The first tip is one that I can’t stress enough, and that’s the fact you need to know your stuff. Whatever topic or information you’re discussing, you need to know it well. You should be able to discuss all your main points with ease and confidence. Far too often presenters focus on a whiteboard or screen, reading right off it and never actually looking at their coworkers. This is a surefire way to have them tune out almost immediately.

Rather than using a presentation tool to read your speech word for word, use it for bullet points and prepare notes to help keep you on track. Practicing before the presentation will also help you to feel more comfortable with the content. 2. Send an Agenda in Advance

You aren’t the only one who needs to prepare for a meeting. In order to make sure all participants have everything they need to be active participants in the meeting, I always send out an agenda to attendees beforehand. This gives them a chance to go over the topics and information and allows them to prepare any notes or questions they may have. If you need to share documents or materials, it should also be done in advance. Be sure that the agenda is compact in that it lists the main topics of discussion and perhaps a few highlights under each point. It isn’t meant to be the entire presentation verbatim, but rather a top-line summary of the most important topics of discussion.

3. Encourage Employees to Engage Another tip is to stop viewing meetings as a presentation where you do all the speaking and coworkers sit there and listen. Why not approach meetings more like a conversation and encourage employees to engage? Let them know questions and comments are welcomed, and will improve the meeting experience for all. Rather than talking at employees, you’ll be talking with them.

4. Spice Things Up If you’re looking for a way to boost interest and engagement, multimedia tools can be the answer. When a presentation is filled with lengthy text, you’re going to lose your audience fast. There’s a reason why PowerPoints are banned (yes, banned) at Amazon!

This could include things like YouTube clips, sound bites, and even a meme if it makes sense for the context. If it adds to the meeting and helps hammer home your point and information, then it’s worth including. It will also help to break up the flow and ensure that coworkers are paying attention. 5. Keep It Short and Sweet

We’ve all sat in a meeting that felt never-ending. With attention spans shortening (you can thank TikTok culture for that one), this problem is only set to worsen in 2024.

Going too long isn’t going to help make the meeting more effective; in fact, the opposite is true. You’re better to have shorter meetings (even if that means having them more frequently) than ones that seem to drag on for hours. Otherwise, you run the risk of employees sitting and thinking about all the tasks and projects waiting at their desks that they need to get back to. 6. Set Action Items

Finally, before you wrap up the meeting, be sure to set some action items with your team. These should relate to the meeting goal and could be tasks or requests for various participants. After these action items have been identified and assigned, you’ll need to be sure you also follow up on them to check the progress. As discussed in a Harvard Business Review article, without action items there is nothing that moves the meeting forward and turns it into tasks and results.

Watch the Transformation Delivering an engaging meeting that hits all the most important points while engaging employees is something I have worked hard to perfect over the years. I know what it’s like to look out at my team and find some with their faces buried in their phone. Using these tips will provide you with the tools you need to pull employees into the meeting, keep them focused and engaged, and ensure your meetings are a success. This is a chance for you to learn through my personal experiences.

