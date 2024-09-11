How (and Why) to Brand Your Company During the Recruitment Phase

It’s key for employers to be conscious of how they brand themselves during the recruitment process and communicate who they are to stand out.

When we think about branding, we often think of branding from a customer or end user perspective; however, strong branding can also be crucial for a successful talent and recruitment strategy.

Today’s candidates are encouraged to build personal brands around who they are as professionals and brand perception can be a huge factor in why some workplaces are perceived as desirable. You may be wondering what role recruiters have in branding. The truth is that the act of branding is a shared responsibility between many members of an organization — and recruitment professionals are not exempt from contributing toward it. One key way to do this? With employer branding. Employer Branding, Explained “Brand” can be defined as the way a company distinguishes itself from others in a given industry or marketplace. Branding can be as simple as the way something is named or its unique look; but it can also stretch much further, encompassing all the emotions, associations, and imagery that this product or service evokes.

I like to think of branding as any element that sets what you offer apart from others who are offering something similar, in a memorable way. So when it comes to employer branding and why it’s relevant to recruiters, we are addressing the way that prospective employees perceive what it’s like to work at a particular organization. In essence, the company that you are representing becomes the product or service and the applicant at hand becomes a customer. In some ways, I would say that this concept turns the traditional model of employer-employee relationships a bit sideways. We can all conjure up a mental image of a stereotypical job hunter who is anxious for employment and wants to put their best foot forward during the application process. But employer branding puts some pressure on the organization to put its best foot forward too. And in a world where employer rankings, workplace rewards, and Glassdoor reviews proliferate widely online, it’s another way to stay one step ahead of the competition.

How Can We Brand? Employer branding for recruiters starts with a deep understanding of the organization you’re recruiting for and a familiarity with how they want to position themselves relative to others. I would encourage recruiters to work with a company to find their unique value proposition as an employer as a first step. This will set the foundation for how you explain what sets this organization apart to your candidates, and help build the case for it as the best possible employer. Next, there are ways to build on the employer branding that already exists in a company. Creating an effective narrative around what it’s like to work in the organization, for example, is a strong way to lay the groundwork for your brand. This can look like a consistent social media on what you offer employees in terms of ongoing professional development, team bonding events, and benefits. You can also involve current employees in this narrative by asking them to share their experience working with the company, and seek continuous feedback on ways to improve their employee experience so that your reputation as an employer is maintained. These steps are fundamental in helping applicants feel like they have a tangible sense of the organization’s brand before they even step foot in the door for an interview.

Finally, there is room for active employer branding during the recruitment process itself as well. While we want to make the best possible impression on candidates during the interview stage, it’s also important to remain transparent about the scope of a job or the room for growth in the company. Honesty during recruitment speaks to the company’s core values and this directly speaks to people’s brand perceptions of employers. Case Studies in Employer Branding There are some prime examples of employer branding that can serve as case studies for those in recruitment. Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Google built incredible brands for themselves as employers in pre-pandemic times. They were often in headlines for offering myriad benefits like flexible working arrangements, paid lunches, and travel stipends. The competition to be employed at these companies was, understandably, quite stiff. But many of these tech companies are now losing the competitive appeal they once had among candidates because of repeated layoffs, shrinking benefits, and lowered flexibility. The takeaway for recruiters here may be that branding an employer based on benefits that the organization cannot sustainably offer is risky business. Instead, I would suggest an approach that balances these kinds of in-demand benefits and aspects of employment that are more evergreen, like an alignment with the company’s core values, its growth mindset, and the like.

One example of employer branding done well is Patagonia. The Oregon-based clothing brand has always been outspoken about its core values and living them out in its business practices, recruitment included. Their focus on a collaborative, people-focused company culture means that they’ve won numerous workplace awards and are seen as a highly desirable employer in the clothing industry. For recruiters, the lesson is that values alignment between employer and employee is key to the right match for a job. Effective employer branding takes this into account and ensures that the right candidate is aligned with the broader mission of the company as a whole. Branding matters, even for recruiters. As recruiting professionals, utilizing employer branding can help you stand out in the sea of those hiring by making the benefits of working at your company clear to candidates. And most important, it can help you attract a variety of high-quality candidates so that your organization can choose employees who are truly right for the job.

