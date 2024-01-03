How to Help Your Remote Workers Be More Productive in 2024

If you’re anything like me, you view the start of a new year as the perfect time for quiet reflection, giving you a chance to look back on all you’ve accomplished and what your goals are for the upcoming year.

For your remote workers, this can be a perfect time to reassess just how productive you’ve been. According to a report by Future Forum, remote workers who have the ability to control their schedule are 29 percent more productive, leaving the door open to plenty of promise.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Working remotely takes a lot of focus, organization, and excellent time management skills to be successful. And while you may think you have control over those factors, there could be room for improvement. I currently work 4 days per week remotely, which means it’s crucial for me to find ways to be just as productive at home as I am in the office. Here are some effective strategies that can help your workers be more productive in their home offices in 2024 and realize greater success.

Stick to a Schedule When Checking Messages Checking messages on email, through Slack, and any other messaging service is necessary for productivity. The problem is that frequently checking messages as they come in can quickly cut into productivity time. If you jump to respond each time you get an alert, it is pulling you away from whatever task you were working on.

What I find helpful is to set specific time aside each day that I dedicate to reading and responding to messages. That can be first thing in the morning, after lunch, or even towards the end of the day. Depending on how many messages you receive, you may also need to schedule a couple of ‘message response’ blocks each day. Communication Skills Are Paramount

It doesn’t matter what field or industry you work in, communication skills are always important. Especially when we’re working remotely and often using written communication as our primary tool, knowing how to craft a persuasive email or Slack message is vital for both internal and external communication.

Often, people will find their communication skills improve over time if they are conscious of them and make an effort to practice effective communication daily. But what if you’ve been trying to do just that, but you don’t see much improvement? This is a great opportunity to sign up for a class that focuses on communication. An interpersonal communication skill class is a great example and can open people up to different techniques, tips, and tools. Create Business Hours

If you work for a company, business hours will most likely be set by the organization. But what if it’s your own company? It can be very tempting to work long days, unusual hours, and even weekends. The problem is that if you don’t have a consistent routine when it comes to hours, it can hurt your productivity. I tend to agree with what the experts say that a routine is essential. This means waking up at the same time each morning and having set working hours. Sure, there may be times you need to work outside these hours but you want to try to have as regular of a routine as possible.

Don’t forget to also schedule breaks and lunch, just as you would do if you weren’t working remotely. Do You Have the Right Tools and Equipment?

Sometimes it’s not about your habits, but rather the tools and equipment you are relying on. If you don’t have the right equipment to do your job, then you can’t expect to reach your maximum level of productivity. Perhaps 2024 needs to be the year you invest in yourself and your business and upgrade such things as your desktop computer, printer, software, and other essential items.

Make a 2024 wish list and dream big! You don’t have to invest in everything right away, but having a list on hand will make it easier to decide on your priorities when you do see an influx of capital.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.