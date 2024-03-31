These Are the Benefits Employees Want in 2024

An impressive employee benefit package can have a huge impact on recruitment and retention. In a competitive market, it’s not surprising to hear that potential employees may be weighing multiple job offers–and the deciding factor could be what benefits are being offered to them.

As the owner of a recruitment agency, it’s imperative that I am aware of not only what the top-ranked benefits are but also what is persuading top candidates to make a decision. Having had so many conversations with people across the country looking for new opportunities, I have a unique insight into what makes unicorn employees sign on the dotted line.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

So, let’s dive in! Here are the top-ranked benefits that employees want in 2024 that will up your employee retention and help you win out over the competition. Extended health coverage is the ultimate ask in 2024

If you’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it a thousand times (but for good reason!)–one of the best ways that companies can capture the interest of top talent is with comprehensive extended health coverage, which is easily the most sought-after benefit in 2024. This one consistently ranks near the top of the list, as it can save an employee hundreds, even thousands, of dollars in healthcare costs. In fact, extended health coverage is so important to employees that I have often seen top candidates willing to negotiate in terms of salary if it means getting a more comprehensive extended health care package.

So what are the key coverage areas employees have their eye on? These are the most popular: Prescription drug coverage

Hospital stay: semi-private or private room

Vision coverage

Dental coverage

Emergency medical travel coverage

Medical supplies and equipment

Chiropractor

Physiotherapist

Massage therapist Paid time off makes holidays possible

In 2024, amid a dynamic and evolving workforce landscape, the significance of paid days off for employees cannot be overstated. Beyond being a basic expectation, offering paid time off demonstrates a company’s commitment to employee well-being, work-life balance, and mental health support.

In today’s fast-paced world, where burnout and stress are prevalent, providing ample paid leave allows employees to recharge, rejuvenate, and return to work with renewed focus and productivity. In essence, paid days off are not just a perk; they’re a strategic investment in both the individual and the overall success of the organization. Ideally, employers should be offering paid time off that increases in specific increments. Two weeks is the typical amount of time to offer employees at the start, and then it can increase to three, four, and even five weeks at set intervals. This acts as an incentive for employees to stick around, knowing they will be rewarded with more paid time off the longer they stay at the company.

Remote work and flexible hours While the full-time remote work bubble may have popped, it doesn’t mean that workers aren’t still asking for flexible options. Even in 2024, this is something that is brought up in my office time and time again (in fact, I swear it could be one of those “if I had a nickel for every time…” situations). That’s why I make it clear to employers that offering flexibility in any capacity significantly elevates their recruitment power.

Employers should be encouraged to offer remote, hybrid, or flexible hours whenever possible. Not only does it give employees more control over their schedule, it can also help them save on expenses such as commuting. The Covid-19 pandemic revealed the many incentives of working from home, and employees aren’t ready to give up on the more desirable working arrangement. Employees are quitting jobs in search of better benefits

While it’s normal to change careers multiple times in life, what I think is particularly interesting is the recent survey published by Benefits Canada showing just how many employees plan on jumping ship in 2024. The survey shows that 42 percent of employees have either started to look for or plan on looking for a new career in the first six months of the year. This is a wake-up call to companies and recruitment agencies, showing just how high turnover may get in 2024.

And while there are many reasons that factor into employees’ decision to look for a new job, better perks and benefits are reported by 32 percent of respondents. Identify benefits in the job listing

If you ask me, recruitment agencies would be wise to focus on these sought-after benefits, making sure to highlight them in job postings and make it clear what the employer is offering. Clearly delineating your company’s benefit package in job postings serves as a powerful attractant for top talent. Job seekers today are not merely looking for a role; they’re seeking an employer who values their holistic well-being. By prominently featuring benefits such as paid time off, health insurance, retirement plans, and professional development opportunities, employers signal their commitment to employee satisfaction and fulfillment.

Moreover, transparently communicating these perks at the outset sets realistic expectations and helps in aligning candidates who are not only qualified for the job but also culturally compatible with the organization. In essence, calling out your comprehensive benefit package not only attracts top talent but also ensures a better fit, fostering long-term success and synergy within the workforce.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.