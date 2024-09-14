Your Next Recruitment Strategy Should Consider Gen-Alpha

As with any industry, the best recruiters are able to keep tabs on the trends that could impact their entire professional strategies. From informing yourself about hiring statistics to understanding how the larger economic landscape affects your ability to recruit, being informed about what’s up-and-coming in recruiting can give you a competitive edge — especially if you’re able to be proactive about how your organization deals with waves of change.

Generational trends are no exception. While there’s been plenty of chatter in the recruiting world around Gen-Z in the workplace and what it takes to attract and retain them, I’m encouraging you to look even further into the future. Let us dive into the next generation poised to join the working world, Gen-Alpha, and consider ways this new demographic will shift the way we recruit. Gen-Alpha, Defined Gen-Alpha is formally defined as a demographic group born between 2010 and 2024. By 2025, they will make up about two billion of the eight billion people worldwide — about a quarter of the global population. Notably, this group is also being born to older parents, features a more diverse cultural mix, and has a longer life expectancy than generations that came before it. The year 2010 is also a significant marker for them, marking a year of unprecedented digital integration into people’s lives. For those born post-2010, this level of integration is truly all they have ever known and impacts the overall approach this generation takes to life (and work!) in general.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Much of the focus on Gen-Alpha has been obscured by the fact that they are still below the age threshold for many activities, like driving, making big-ticket purchases, and full-time employment. But as recruiters, this doesn’t mean we should be putting Gen-Alpha off to the side until they’re ready to respond to our job postings. With the oldest group of Gen-Alpha already in their teens, now is the moment to strategize what recruiting this demographic will look like in the years to come. Gen-Alpha and the World of Work The reality of what Gen-Alpha will be like at work is currently unknown, as most of them have yet to join the workforce. But what we do know are some of the existing behavioral trends and demographics surrounding this generation that hint at how they will behave. Being raised in the technological age, for instance, will have cascading effects on Gen-Alpha. These future candidates will have high levels of digital literacy, an expectation of information availability online, and a tendency toward instant gratification.

What does this mean for recruiters? There are certainly ways to make the recruitment process as technologically seamless as possible. For instance, we can emphasize a digital interview process, provide comprehensive information about a job or company online, and ensure we provide timely updates on the status of applications. But we may also need to set realistic expectations between the organization and the candidate. Workplaces are often multigenerational, and while Gen-Alpha may be keen on all things tech, there may have to be some give and take on how digitally integrated a company is. The diversity factor is also another major feature characterizing Gen-Alpha. Born into culturally diverse settings and being accustomed to multicultural environments, there’s a built-in expectation of acceptance for a variety of opinions, beliefs, and cultures.

This is certainly an opportunity for recruiters to highlight strong DEI initiatives from the organizations they represent. But it’s also a call for employers to reflect on the ways they make their employees feel seen, heard, and valued at work, and for recruiters to make sure to communicate the core values of a company as effectively as possible. Finally, Gen-Alpha is a generation accustomed to change. Gen-Alphas will carry with them expectations of flexible work arrangements and less linear career paths than generations prior. Movement between cities, jobs, and even professions will likely be the norm for them, not the exception. In this case, we recruiters will be tasked with being flexible with flexibility. It will be critical to understand that many Gen-Alpha applicants are interested in how a job fits their unique needs at a given point in time. Not all candidates will be against long-term growth in an organization, but the majority will see jobs as temporary endeavors. Recruiters can also emphasize what each piece of job experience highlights in a candidate, rather than looking for a straightforward job history. Failing to be flexible may ultimately leave us at a great disadvantage when vetting the next generation of promising candidates.

Call for Change When it comes to an industry as dynamic as recruiting, it’s safe to say that the only constant is change. Considering strategic shifts needed for recruiting Generation Alpha is a proactive way for us to prepare for these changes and future-proof our methods. And while adaptation isn’t always easy, it’s well worth considering what the future of recruitment looks like for generations to come so that we can stay industry-competitive.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.