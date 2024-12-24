Get Ready to Pay the “AI Tax” Next Year

AI-related spending is set to increase next year. Is the juice worth the squeeze?

As we head into 2025, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) face a clear choice: embrace AI or compete with it. While large-tech dominates the news, executives and knowledge workers grapple with an overwhelming array of AI-enabled tools. But 2025 isn’t merely about keeping up—it’s about reimagining business models to harness AI’s potential and gain a competitive advantage.

This movement is probably why, according to Gartner, IT spending is projected to increase by 7.5 percent in 2024—in the form of an “AI tax.” Those costs come from: Industry-specific cloud solutions: Businesses are embracing tailored cloud platforms designed to meet the unique demands of their industries. By 2025, more than 50 percent of enterprise cloud platforms will be designed for industry-specific needs. Retrieval-augmented generation (RAGs): These advanced AI systems pair live data retrieval with language models, excelling in dynamic, high-stakes applications like financial forecasting or legal compliance. And 85 percent of companies deploying AI are using retrieval-based AI models for critical decision-making. Data infrastructure overhauls: Successful AI integration depends on clean, organized, and accessible data. Businesses are addressing this need because poor data quality costs the average organization $12.9 million annually. The Plus Side The rise of custom GPTs in 2025 marks a major turning point in our use of large language models. These tailored models are available from an “AI app store” and can be downloaded, trained, and deployed to tackle specific business needs. According to Forrester, 60 percent of SMB’s will deploy at least one this year. Perhaps the most meaningful trend in 2025 will be AI as an agent, meaning workflows will complete tasks from start to finish. According to Deloitte, integrating AI agents into business workflows can improve operational efficiency by 20-30 percent, allowing teams to focus on strategic priorities.

Advancements in custom GPTs and AI agents will streamline workflows across industries and job functions. In construction for example, AI can help automate project timelines, manage compliance reports, and track material inventories. Custom GPTs can reduce project delays by up to 25 percent. In HR, AI agents can handle onboarding start to finish—from collecting employment documents to setting up benefits and scheduling initial training sessions, making the process seamless for both HR and the new hire. Automating these tasks can save companies up to 35 percent on HR costs. What AI can—and can’t—do AI has boundless potential, but it’s not a cure-all. Businesses need to understand when human intervention is still necessary.

AI is particularly useful for data-heavy tasks such as trend analysis, compliance monitoring, and workflow automation. However, its limitations are evident in areas requiring nuanced judgment or creativity. A Stanford study revealed that 70 percent of AI-generated content requires human review. And while AI is enabling in terms of customer relationships, it also bears risks. Companies that combine AI chatbots with seamless human escalation are 33 percent more likely to retain customers. Five key takeaways for SMBs To navigate this new era of AI and automation, here are five actionable steps:

Audit your data: Clean, organize, and securely store your data. Bad data is like bringing the wrong grocery list to the store. Without this foundation, even the most advanced AI tools will fall short. According to IDC, 80 percent of AI initiatives fail due to poor data quality. Invest in IT infrastructure: Plan for a 7-10 percent increase in IT spending to upgrade cloud systems, data pipelines, and security protocols. Start small with custom GPTs: Choose a single use case—like customer service or project management—to experiment with and refine AI integration. Train your workforce: Equip employees with the skills to collaborate effectively with AI tools, emphasizing complementary roles rather than competition. Businesses that invest in AI-related workforce training see productivity gains of up to 20 percent, according to PwC. Respect AI’s limits: Focus AI efforts on data-heavy tasks, but preserve human oversight in areas like creativity, ethics, and relationship-building. The bottom line: AI in flux For SMBs ready to embrace AI and automation, now is the time to act. Start small, experiment strategically, and iterate as you go. The businesses that adapt today will be the ones that thrive tomorrow. It’s not just about keeping up—it’s about staying ahead.

