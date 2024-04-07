New Workplace Research Shows 3 Reasons Women Are Being Left Behind

While the business case for increasing women’s leadership representation couldn’t be clearer, many companies aren’t doing enough to retain talented women. In fact, according to previous DDI data, women are 1.5 times more likely to feel they have to leave their companies to advance their careers than men.

The biggest driver of women’s departure is their level of trust in senior leaders. While several factors contribute to feelings of trust, a big part of trust depends on how well leaders follow through on their promises, which is one area where companies are failing.

While DEI initiatives encompass a broader spectrum than gender diversity alone, they are intertwined. According to new data analysis on women in leadership from DDI, companies with comprehensive DEI programs have an average of at least 35% women in leadership positions, compared to only 25% in companies lacking or possessing low-quality DEI programs. Shockingly, 20% of companies currently have no DEI program in place — an increase from 15% in 2020. Improving support for women leaders

So, what lies ahead? Will companies lose momentum for DEI efforts, including their support for women in leadership? Or are they adapting their approaches to seamlessly integrate inclusion into business operations? While there have been many advances in women’s workplace equity, DDI’s research reveals multiple areas where women are being left behind. Based on the findings, I’ve summarized the three core areas for improvement below:

1. Fewer women receive formal mentors On average, only 24% of women leaders have had a formal mentor, compared to 30% of men. This gap widens at the senior leadership level, where only 27% of women have had a formal mentor (compared to 38% of men).

Educating early-career women on networking, mentorship, and sponsorship is crucial to advancement. In the hybrid work world, barriers to strengthening these connections create further challenges. Companies should build formal programs for mentor connections and regularly measure success. 2. Women miss opportunities for key executive responsibilities

Women leaders are less likely to be given profit and loss (P&L) responsibility, a crucial stepping stone for advancing into C-Suite roles. Among men at the senior executive and C-suite level, 79% had managed a P&L function. However, only 67% of executive and C-suite women leaders reported having P&L responsibility.

Managing P&L is essential for senior executive and C-suite roles. Companies can remove this blocker by giving women alternative opportunities to demonstrate bottom-line impact and hone their business acumen. 3. Women lag in receiving critical development support

In their current roles, women were 12% less likely than men to receive leadership skills training and 15% less likely to be assessed to gain insights on their strengths and development gaps as leaders. Career-advancing feedback from managers is crucial for leadership growth, yet men often receive it more frequently than women. Establishing formal review processes can foster a feedback culture supporting both development and career advancement. Women should feel empowered to actively seek specific feedback on performance, behaviors and alternative actions.

Some companies may shift DEI programs from targeting specific groups to broader inclusion efforts as they examine a wider range of identities and the intersectionality of those experiences. While this broader approach can help promote an overall more inclusive environment, it shouldn’t negate tracking women’s leadership representation and addressing existing gaps.

In fact, DDI reveals more women leaders support a more inclusive environment. Organizations with an “above-average” proportion of women leaders — defined as 30% or more women in senior roles and 40% or more women in leadership roles at lower levels — are 1.9x more likely to be rated as having an inclusive culture than those with fewer women. “It’s not just about giving women a seat at the table. Real inclusion is about women having a key role in the conversations happening and impacting their sense of belonging and career progression,” says Dr. Tacy M. Byham, CEO of DDI. “Great leadership is inclusive leadership, and you cannot be a great leader if you don’t know how to engage and develop everyone to perform their best. Companies need to turn their attention toward creating workplaces that enable women to thrive.”

The clear lesson is this: companies wanting to retain women leaders must clearly show their investment in their development and career growth. Even more importantly, they need to follow through on what they promise.

