3 Signs to Quickly Spot Someone With Exceptional Leadership Skills

In 20 years of coaching and studying leaders, I’ve found three things that define the best of them.

Now that we are halfway through 2025, it’s a great time to ask yourself a critical question to finish the year strong: What is your single biggest leadership challenge right now?

This isn’t a difficult exercise, but it does require accountability and self-reflection. Your challenge should be apparent–it might be the one issue that has troubled you most of the year. Is it a communication problem? A hiring issue? A team not meeting expectations?

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Through coaching and studying effective leaders, I’ve identified key cornerstones in their leadership styles. Hopefully, this will fill some gaps and move the needle on your leadership performance. Here are three traits that define the best leaders:

They lead with integrity, regardless of the circumstance Employees are not stupid. They’re perceptive and have a keen sense of their managers’ integrity based on watching their behaviors. At the end of the day, employees want to know:

Can I trust my boss to do the right thing?

Will my boss be straight with me and speak his or her truth?

Does my boss own his or her mistakes?

Does my boss give credit where credit is due?

Does my boss care about our team members as people as opposed to assets? If you want to lead others effectively, you need to gain their trust, and trust starts with integrity. Without integrity, your team will struggle to believe in you and your vision.

Integrity isn’t a one-time decision; it’s a choice you make repeatedly in every interaction and decision. It means being honest, reliable, and consistent in your actions and words. It means standing by your principles, even when it’s difficult. They respect their followers, especially marginalized individuals

By definition, leadership implies the presence of followers, and your effectiveness as a leader is tied to the quality of those followers. I believe the quality of followers is directly related to the respect you show them. It’s not about how much they respect you; it’s about how much you respect them. That makes all the difference. Respecting women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and other marginalized groups in the workplace requires thoughtful and proactive actions from leaders. Here are a few practical tips and strategies that lead to respect:

Recognize and address unconscious biases and stay informed about respectful language and current issues facing marginalized communities.

Implement and enforce policies that support equality and inclusivity.

Ensure your hiring processes are equitable and strive for a diverse workforce.

Create environments where employees feel safe to express themselves without fear of judgment or retribution.

Encourage open dialogue and actively listen to the experiences and concerns of marginalized individuals.

Offer mentorship and professional development opportunities to all employees, focusing on underrepresented groups. They reinforce the values of the organization

If your team is suffering from an identity issue and you can’t define your company culture, your starting point is to establish values that are reinforced as part of the hiring, firing, promotion, and recognition process. The litmus test is bringing those values down from written statements on the walls to shared day-to-day interactions in the trenches between fellow employees, and employees and their customers. The values of the organization are the principles that everyone rallies around, giving the company its unique identity and direction. In a values-driven organization, teamwork is non-negotiable; it involves collaboration, communication, and mutual support to achieve common goals. It’s about leveraging individual strengths to create a synergistic whole.

Mediocrity has no place in a values-driven organization. Pursuing excellence means setting high standards, delivering quality work, and never settling for anything less than the best.

Hopefully, the examples above will inspire you to raise your own leadership standards. Often, the initial challenge is changing your mindset: questioning the belief that leadership is solely about gaining power, control, or personal advantage. Fortunately, when leaders embrace the idea that leadership is truly about integrity, respect, and values, their performance tends to improve.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.