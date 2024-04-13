3 Words You Should Never Use That May Turn People Off Immediately

Subtle little words we may naturally use in conversation could actually hold us back.

Have you ever been in a conversation with a colleague when they suddenly seem to lose interest in what you’re saying? It can be frustrating and confusing. Sometimes, if you’re self-aware, you notice subtle changes in their body language that indicate a shift in their attention. But what caused this shift?

Something you said may have triggered it. We often use certain words in our conversations that we don’t even realize can harm our listeners. By paying closer attention to our language, we can become better communicators and avoid misunderstandings.

They are subtle little words that can hold us back. Now that you know that, here are two culprits to listen for as you speak. 1. “But.”

Saying we should never use “but” in conversation might be a bit strong, but it’s definitely smart to use it carefully! The word “but” can signal a contradiction or negate what was said before it, which can make the listener feel dismissed or contradicted. For example, if you say, “I really appreciate your hard work, but we need to talk about your recent errors,” the listener might only focus on the criticism that follows the “but.” Then there’s the dreaded “yes, but.” This is the “but“ we use when ignoring the unbearably good advice of others. “Yes, but” means, “Here comes the argument for my limitations or mistakes.”

Here are a few strategies to avoid it: Use “and” instead of “but.” This little swap can change the tone of your conversation. By saying, “I appreciate your hard work, and we need to address some errors to make sure we’re on top of things,” you keep the positive momentum going. Split your sentences. Sometimes, just breaking up the feedback into separate sentences can help. For instance: “I really appreciate your hard work. Let’s also look at some areas for improvement to enhance our performance even further.” Focus on specifics without negating the positive. Directly address both strengths and areas for improvement without linking them in a way that suggests opposition. “You’ve been doing a great job with client engagement. Increasing your report accuracy will make you even better. 2. “I’ll try.”

The words “I’ll try” in conversation can suggest a lack of commitment or confidence to achieving a result or completing a task. For example: “I’ll try to get that report to you by tomorrow.”

“I’ll try to make it by noon.”

“I’ll try and see if I can make that meeting.” “I’ll try” usually means: Even though I heard your request, it’s not really a priority right now for me to follow through on that request, but I just can’t be honest enough to tell it to your face.

An easy replacement for “I’ll try” is the more decisive “I will” or “I will do it.” Decisive language can be more motivating and help establish accountability. It sets a definite expectation that you or others will deliver on what’s promised rather than leaving room for ambiguity. This sends a message of determination, which can be contagious in a team setting.

Of course, there are contexts where “I’ll try” is appropriate, especially when venturing into new or uncertain tasks where outcomes cannot be fully guaranteed. The key is to use it mindfully and understand the impact it can have on your communication.

As the wise Jedi Master Yoda once said: “Do, or do not. There is no try.” As I stated earlier, most people don’t notice these subtle little words–they just sneak up on us. The key is to get in the habit of catching yourself “in the middle of the act” until you’ve trained your brain not to say them.

