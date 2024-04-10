Neuroscience Says 4 Brain Workouts Will Improve Your Memory and Make You Mentally Stronger

Brain exercises to keep your mind sharp and strong are just as important as physical exercise.

Did you realize that, just as your body needs a good workout, your brain does too? Many brain activities promise to sharpen your thinking and even make you smarter. While some might not hold up under scrutiny, plenty of neuroscience studies show that specific kinds of activities can do wonders for your brain’s health.

1. Learn new things This may require some dedication, but it can offer significant benefits. Keeping your brain sharp involves constantly challenging it by learning new things.

According to research published in the journal Psychological Science, older adults were taught new skills, such as digital photography and quilting. Afterward, their memory was tested and compared with control groups who engaged in leisure activities like watching movies and listening to the radio, which were not mentally demanding.

Participants who picked up a new skill performed better in memory tests. Impressively, these memory boosts were still noticeable a year later. Ever considered learning a new language, playing a musical instrument, or exploring a new hobby? It’s not just about challenging yourself intellectually; it’s also a continuous journey of improving your skills, and your brain gets all the perks that come with it.

2. Socialize more Research has shown that people who are active socially may experience fewer memory problems than those who spend most of their time alone. Since social interaction can promote brain plasticity, which is essential for healthy brain function as we age, staying socially engaged can not only help us to form more meaningful and deeper relationships with others but also improve our memory and emotional well-being.

3. Use your non-dominant hand This may be the most counterintuitive exercise on this list, but in his book Keep Your Brain Alive: 83 Neurobic Exercises to Help Prevent Memory Loss and Increase Mental Fitness, neurobiologist Lawrence Katz suggests using your non-dominant hand to improve your brain’s strength. Using your opposite hand can be challenging, I know, which is why it can be an excellent way to increase brain activity.

You can use your non-dominant hand while eating dinner or when you need to write down simple words or short sentences. Just like your physical workouts, the most effective brain activities may not be the easiest, so it’s worth giving them a try to boost your mental agility. 4. Take up running

Speaking of physical exercise, to enhance your focus, boost your thinking abilities, and sharpen your cognitive function, you should consider running. While monotonous and repetitive to some (I’m raising my hand, because I can think of 10 other exercises I’d rather do), running has been linked to better brain health.

A study by researchers from the University of Arizona, published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, compared the brains of competitive long-distance runners with those of non-exercisers. The study found that runners’ brains were more active than those of non-runners, particularly in areas associated with cognitive function, such as planning, inhibition, multitasking, decision-making, and processing. Meanwhile, non-runners had less activity in these areas. Wrapping things up, giving your brain a good workout with clever exercises isn’t just about keeping sharp or staying ahead of the game at work. It’s about enriching your life. By challenging your mind daily, you’re not just boosting memory or speeding up problem-solving skills but also laying down the groundwork for a more engaged, fulfilling life.

